Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
NintendoNintendo Is Bringing Back the NES Classic Edition
The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic
shoppingHow Is Back-to-School Shopping Still a Thing?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Disney WorldHere’s What’s Open at Walt Disney World After Hurricane Irma
Statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse at the entrance to the
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Mike Cagney, CEO of SoFi, left, and Erin Griffith at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech in Aspen, CO. on July 19, 2017.  Photograph by Jordan Curet for Fortune Brainstorm Tech
Apple

Techland Has More Than Just iPhones on Its Mind

Adam Lashinsky
9:07 AM ET

This article first appeared in Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. Sign up here.

Is there anything to discuss in techland this morning other than the Apple iPhone launch in Cupertino, Calif.?

Well, sure. The CEO of Social Finance, Mike Cagney, is stepping down. I had lunch with him four months ago, and he appeared onstage at Brainstorm Tech in July. SoFi, as it’s known, seemed to be the one big “fintech” company that hadn’t had any major hiccups. Now it has as Cagney’s misbehavior toward women at the company seems to have caught up with him.

And one of New York’s longest-serving technology analysts, Toni Sacconaghi, issued a report Monday on the future of electric vehicles. Sacconaghi, who long has covered the likes of Apple, HP, Dell and so on, has begun covering Tesla (tsla). It is, after all, the ultimate hardware company. He predicts electric vehicles (EVs) “will represent 60% of the automotive market unit sales by 2050.” He hedged his prediction, however. He thinks it is likely he’s being too conservative.

But I digress. For all the knowing criticism of Apple (aapl) having lost its innovation mojo, the tech world will stop what it’s doing and watch the proceedings from the Steve Jobs Theater Tuesday morning when Apple unveils new phones, watches, TV-watching devices, and more.

The top topic of conversation Monday was whether consumers would buy a $1,000 phone. The question missed the point. Of course consumers will. The question is how many. And my guess is that Apple thinks not that many will need to initially for the product to be a hit. Diehards will have to have it. The rest of us will wait until the glitches are worked out and the price comes down.

I will be in Cupertino this morning tweeting, talking, commentating and reporting. Tomorrow I’ll summarize.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE