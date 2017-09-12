Travel
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
NintendoNintendo Is Bringing Back the NES Classic Edition
The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic
shoppingHow Is Back-to-School Shopping Still a Thing?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Disney WorldHere’s What’s Open at Walt Disney World After Hurricane Irma
Statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse at the entrance to the
Airlines

Massive Pilot Sick-Out Makes Air Berlin Cancel 100 Flights

Reuters
8:39 AM ET

Insolvent Air Berlin canceled about 100 flights on Tuesday after pilots called in sick in unusually high numbers, potentially hampering an attempt to find investors to rescue Germany's second-largest airline.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection last month after its biggest shareholder, Etihad Airways, withdrew funding following years of losses. Potential investors have until Sept. 15 to submit binding offers for the German airline.

"We must return to stable operations. That is crucial in order to bring talks with investors to a successful conclusion," Chief Operations Officer Oliver Iffert said in an internal memo. "Today is a day that threatens the existence of Air Berlin."

About 100 flights had been canceled by late Tuesday morning after 200 Air Berlin pilots called in sick. Some short-haul flights at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings were also hit because it leases 33 planes with crews from Air Berlin.

An industry source said Air Berlin could lose 4 million to 5 million euros a day because of the cancellations.

Related

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Hurricane IrmaFlorida Keys and State Airports Begin to Reopen as Hurricane Irma Recovery Begins
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys and State Airports Begin to Reopen as Hurricane Irma Recovery Begins

Pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said it was surprised by the absences and that it had not called on its members at Air Berlin to call in sick.

In a similar incident last year, German leisure airline TUIfly was forced to cancel flights after cockpit and cabin crew called in sick. The union Verdi, which represents cabin staff, said then its members were concerned that merger talks, which have since failed, could lead to job and pay cuts.

While a German government loan is helping keep Air Berlin alive, the carrier has also been forced to scrap some long-haul destinations from Sept. 25. Iffert said in the memo seen by Reuters that this was because a leasing company will no longer provide Air Berlin with 10 long-haul planes.

Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, is seen in pole position to acquire large parts of its rival and a decision on the bids come could as early as Sept. 21, three days before a national election.

One source has told Reuters that Lufthansa is interested in as many as 90 of Air Berlin's planes. That number includes the 33 being used by Eurowings, five already leased to Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines as well as planes used by Air Berlin subsidiary Niki, the source said.

Thomas Cook's German carrier Condor is preparing a bid for parts of Air Berlin, another source said, while media reports say easyJet may want up to 40 planes.

Aviation investor Hans Rudolf Woehrl said he had submitted a bid for the whole of Air Berlin while German family-owned logistics company Zeitfracht has also expressed an interest.

Ryanair said on Tuesday that Air Berlin could be of interest to the Irish low-cost carrier but it didn't want to wait until after Lufthansa had finished talks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE