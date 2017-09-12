International
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Apple WatchThe New Apple Watch Makes Calls, Turning Comic Book Dreams Into Reality
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
TeslaTesla’s Autopilot Played a ‘Major Role’ in Fatal 2016 Crash
A Tesla Motors Inc. Software Update
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleGoogle Is Spending Big to Add 3 New Offices in Silicon Valley
Views Of The Googleplex Campus As Google Inc. Brings Ultra-Fast Internet Access To San Francisco
AUSTRALIA-MALAYSIA-AVIATION-EMERGENCY-MALAYSIA AIRLINES
Malaysian Airlines buys 16 new airplanes from Boeing MAL FAIRCLOUGH AFP/Getty Images
Malaysian Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is Buying 16 New Airplanes from Boeing

Reuters
Sep 12, 2017

Boeing (ba) has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell 16 aircraft to Malaysia Airlines, eight widebody 787 Dreamliners and eight narrowbody 737 MAXs, the company said on Wednesday.

The eight 787-9s were converted from a prior 737 MAX order while Malaysia Airlines also added eight purchase rights over 737 MAX aircraft, Boeing said.

Related

Workers Harvest Fruit At A Palm Oil Plantation
palm oilPalm Oil Producers Look to Emerging Markets After E.U. Backlash
palm oil
Palm Oil Producers Look to Emerging Markets After E.U. Backlash

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced the plan to buy additional planes for the country's flag carrier during a visit to the White House on Tuesday, telling U.S. President Donald Trump that Malaysia Airlines would buy 25 Boeing 737 jets and eight 787 Dreamliners.

He said the airline would probably add another 25 737s in the near future, a deal he said would be worth more than $10 billion within five years.

Boeing declined to comment on Najib's numbers. Malaysia Airlines in 2016 signed a deal to buy up to 50 737 MAX aircraft, which included 25 firm orders and 25 purchase rights.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Peter Bellew said in a statement that the range of the 787-9 would allow the carrier to operate to any point in Europe and some destinations in the United States. At present, the airline has an all Airbus SE widebody fleet.

Two industry sources on Tuesday told Reuters that Malaysia Airlines had considered buying Airbus A330neos before settling on the 787 order. The sources did not want to be named because the discussions were private.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE