Disney and Lucasfilm Turn to J.J. Abrams to Steer ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

J.J. Abrams is getting back in the cockpit to direct the ninth installment of the Star Wars saga, Disney and Lucasfilm announced Tuesday . Abrams, who wrote and directed Episode VII: The Force Awakens , will replace Jurassic World director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow who reportedly didn't see eye-to-eye with Lucasfilm's top brass on the direction of the movie, reports Variety .

In enlisting Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio, Disney will hope to recreate the critical, fan, and box office success of The Force Awakens —which has grossed more than $2 billion to date.

“With The Force Awakens , J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy .

Despite the success of The Force Awakens and standalone story Rogue One , Lucasfilm has had a hard time finding directors to fit with their new projects. This summer, Apollo 13 director Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller as the director of an in-production Han Solo spinoff movie, and Fantastic Four director Josh Trank left the pre-production of another standalone project.

The eighth installment of the original saga, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi , is set for release December 15.