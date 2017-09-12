Tech
Change the World

Apple Updates iPhone Upgrade Program Ahead of iPhone 8 Unveiling

Don Reisinger
12:41 PM ET

Apple is apparently making it easier for iPhone owners to upgrade to new devices—including the long-awaited iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Users at the MacRumors forums on Monday discovered an update to Apple's trade-in process that allows customers to mail in old handsets. Apple's upgrade program previously only allowed people to turn in their iPhones by making an appointment at an Apple Store.

The Verge earlier reported about the forums posting.

"You can either have a Trade-in Kit sent to you and return it by mail or trade in your current iPhone when you pick up your new iPhone at an Apple Store," says a document detailing the offer that was leaked online. The document says Apple will only accept iPhone trade-ins that are "in good working condition."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple (aapl) launched its iPhone upgrade program with the unveiling its iPhone 6s in 2015. The program allows users with older iPhones to get some trade-in value from their older handsets to offset the cost of a new iPhone. However, since the program launched, it only allowed those users to trade in their devices in stores, making it far less convenient than trade-in services from companies like Gazelle or even wireless carrier exchange programs.

Apple hasn't formally announced the new plan, and since the company's site is down in preparation for today's iPhone event, it's impossible to say for sure whether it's just a test or if it'll be rolled out soon.

However, the timing would be perfect if Apple has indeed decided to upgrade its program. The company is expected to announce three new iPhones at an event today, and demand for those devices, which could be known as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, could be strong. Offering an easier way for customers to trade in their iPhones may help Apple sell more handsets.

