Apple is getting close to a major iPhone sales milestone—and it might have the rumored iPhone 8 and iPhone X to thank for that.

By the end of the year, Apple could sell 227.5 million iPhone units worldwide, putting the company ever closer to a record quarter-billion iPhones sold in a single year, researcher TrendForce predicted in a study on Tuesday. If Apple reaches the 227.5 million units sold mark, sales would grow year-over-year by 5.6%, according to the researcher, whose findings were earlier reported on by 9to5Mac.

Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone sales have been strong this year, but most analysts believe the iPhones the company is expected to announce today at its Apple Park press event could send them soaring. Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones, including minor upgrades to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, that could be known as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus . A major upgrade, which could be known as the iPhone X and feature an all-glass enclosure, wireless charging, and a screen that nearly entirely covers its face, could also be unveiled today.

But Apple's iPhone might reach another major milestone next year, according to researcher Strategy Analytics.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

That research firm said that Apple has so far shipped more than 1.2 billion iPhones worldwide in the last 10 years and generated $760.4 billion in revenue over that period. By the end of next year, Apple could surpass the $1 trillion iPhone revenue milestone, Strategy Analytics predicted.

While that's all good news for Apple and its shareholders, there's also a potential benefit to component makers that manufacture the features the iPhone maker wants to bundle in its devices.

According to several reports, Apple is working on a face scanning feature called Face ID that will be bundled in its iPhone X. The feature will scan a user's face to give him or her entry into the device's software. But in order to offer that feature, Apple needs 3D-sending modules to power it.

What's more, as Apple starts investing in the feature, there's a good chance that other smartphone makers will double down on the technology, according to TrendForce. That could result in significant industry investment in the modules that would grow from $1.5 billion this year to $14 billion in 2020, the researcher said.