These Pictures Show the Devastation Created By Hurricane Irma

Photography
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Most Powerful Women28-Year-Old Hope Hicks Is the New White House Communications Director
FILES-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Change the WorldNew Security Features on Apple’s iPhone 8 and iOS 11: What You Need to Know
iPhone apps
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NintendoNintendo Is Bringing Back the NES Classic Edition
The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Overturned trailer homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on September 11, 2017 over the Florida Keys, Florida.Matt McClain—Pool/Getty Images
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Irma, bound for Georgia, weakens to a tropical storm
Hurricane Aftermath As Irma's Wreckage To Depress U.S. Economy Further Following Harvey
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-HURRICANE-IRMA-CARRIBEAN
HOLLYWOOD, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A downed utility pole is seen as
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
CUBA-HURRICANE-IRMA
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Los Angeles Times
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-HURRICANE-IRMA-CARRIBEAN
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-HURRICANE-IRMA-CARRIBEAN
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
CUBA-HURRICANE-IRMA
After waiting for hours in a long queue, people collect sandbags at Kissimmee, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Irma making landfall, in Florida
A man fixes a car next to the shore in Cap Haitien
Hurricane Irma Barrels Into Puerto Rico
FRANCE-OVERSEAS-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANE
Members of the civil defense run as Hurricane Irma howls past Puerto Rico after thrashing several smaller Caribbean islands, in Fajardo
TOPSHOT-NETHERLANDS-OVERSEAS-WEATHER-HURRICANE
Overturned trailer homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on September 11, 2017 over the Florida Keys, Florid
... VIEW MORE

Matt McClain—Pool/Getty Images
1 of 25
Photography

These Pictures Show the Devastation Created By Hurricane Irma

Kacy Burdette,Alex Scimecca
9:50 AM ET

Just as southern Texas began to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Florida and the Caribbean soon endured Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. At its peak it was a Category 5 cyclone with winds of up to 185 miles per hour. (The last devastating Category 5 storm to hit Florida was Hurricane Andrew in 1992.)

Related

Photography‘I Saw It While Skydiving’: The Story Behind the Viral Eagle Creek Fire Golf Photo
Photography
‘I Saw It While Skydiving’: The Story Behind the Viral Eagle Creek Fire Golf Photo

Hurricane Irma made landfall this weekend, lashing Florida with 130 m.p.h. winds as it moved up the coast. A weakened Irma has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but challenging conditions persist. Approximately 13 million people were without electricity because of Irma, with nearly every corner of Florida feeling the storm's wrath.

Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Georgia, and South Carolina have all declared a state of emergency. Irma first struck the tiny island of Barbuda in the Caribbean, leaving the island "barely habitable," according to its prime minister. A number of properties owned by Donald Trump are also at risk, including Mar-a-Lago.

Many residents are also facing fuel shortages. Gas stations are struggling to keep up with demand, driving gas prices in Florida up to $2.71 a gallon.

And Irma isn't alone. Hurricanes Katia and Jose—Category 1 and Category 2 storms, respectively—have emerged. Katia is expected to reach Mexico's coast by Thursday and Jose is predicted to become more powerful by the weekend.

Click through the gallery to see photos from the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE