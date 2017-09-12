Fortune Insiders
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldApple’s iPhone X: 5 Burning Questions
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
Most Powerful WomenKaty Tur Writes About Being Kissed By Trump in Her New Book. His Response: ‘Fake News’
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Rally In New Hampshire On Eve Of Election
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LuxuryNeiman Marcus Is Closing More Than 25% of Its Outlet Stores
RETAIL-DISCOUNTERS-BIZPLUS
Commentary
Hurricane Irma

Here’s What America Can Do for the Post-Irma Caribbean

Patsy Lewis
4:28 PM ET

The Caribbean has been hard hit by Hurricane Irma, which caused extensive damage to Barbuda, French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos islands, the Bahamas, Cuba and, with less ferocity, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

Hurricanes of that magnitude cause incalculable damage to small islands. Extensive damage to housing, as occurred in Barbuda, which lost over 90% of its houses and was forced to move its population to Antigua, is also accompanied by damage to government facilities and police stations, crippling the government’s ability to provide services. As people are unable to access food and water, desperation can result in a breakdown in law and order, which is already happening on some islands. Other social infrastructure such as churches and schools, which are places of shelter and support after a hurricane, are themselves damaged and unable to provide this role. Roads, bridges, airports, and seaports also suffer damage, making it difficult to access those most in need of support.

Related

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Destroyed a Quarter of All Homes in the Florida Keys
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma Destroyed a Quarter of All Homes in the Florida Keys

The widespread damage Irma has caused and the limited ability of governments to respond require an urgent response from the international community. The affected islands are in need of water and food, as well as medical supplies, tarpaulins, plywood, clothing, and cash. They also need skilled volunteers such as doctors, other medical professionals, and engineers, as well as psychologists to help vulnerable sections of the population, including children, cope with the trauma of the past few days.

Regional organizations are doing the best they can to bring much needed assistance, but do not have the means to bring these resources to the most affected islands. The international community can respond by offering the help of aircraft that can carry large volumes of goods and people. They can help clear harbors and make airports functional to facilitate the delivery of much-needed supplies. The devastated islands will also need skilled personnel to relieve overextended medical providers and to restore electricity and water.

These are some of the immediately urgent needs. The extensive damage to these islands’ key economic sector, tourism, as well as other infrastructure such as government buildings, schools, and churches, will require generous financial contributions from the international community. These will have to be constructed along more sustainable guidelines to minimize future hazards.

This requires a massive and expensive rebuilding effort. The full cost of the damage to the region is yet to be calculated, but it’s clear that these small, vulnerable Caribbean islands will be unable to meet these costs without significant help from abroad. This may mean a moratorium on debt repayment. The U.S., given its close proximity and long history of engagement with the region, is well-placed to take the lead. America can use its influence with international financial institutions to ensure that debt repayment does not take priority over reconstruction.

Small islands contribute least to climate change but are expected to feel its disproportionate effects in more frequent storms of heightened intensity, elevated sea levels, and associated damage to their main economic infrastructure. Predictions of a more active 2017 hurricane season suggest that there might be more to come. The Caribbean needs America’s help both now and in the foreseeable future.

Patsy Lewis is director of development studies at Brown University.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE