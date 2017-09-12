President Trump Welcomes His Ninth Grandchild

President Donald Trump smiles Kuwait leader Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington.

President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.

Eric Trump, the president's son, and Eric's wife Lara welcomed their son, Eric "Luke" Trump on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter:

Welcome to the world, Eric 'Luke' Trump and congratulations to @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u0uQi8kqVP - Trump Organization (@Trump) September 12, 2017

President Trump congratulated his son and daughter-in-law on Twitter after the announcement.

Congratulations to Eric & Lara on the birth of their son, Eric 'Luke' Trump this morning! https://t.co/Aw0AV82XdE - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2017

Eric Trump and his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.

Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president's re-election efforts.