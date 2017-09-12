Entertainment
Statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse at the entrance to the magic kingdom at Disney World. Photograph by John Greim © 2004 John Greim
Disney World

Here’s What’s Open at Walt Disney World After Hurricane Irma

Chris Morris
9:41 AM ET

The Magic Kingdom is open once again after Hurricane Irma blew through town, but certain parts of the world’s most popular theme park remain closed due to after-effects of the storm.

Walt Disney World, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios are all operating under normal hours on Tuesday, though the park notes “there may be modifications to some attractions and entertainment offerings.” Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris, for example, won’t open until 1 p.m. E.T. as storm cleanup continues.

Disney’s popular water parks—Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon—remain closed, with plans to reopen later this week. And the Fort Wilderness Campground and Saratoga Springs Treehouse Villas resorts aren’t yet open either as damage assessments continue. (There’s no projected date for reopening Fort Wilderness yet, but the Treehouse Villas is expected to welcome visitors back on the 14th.)

The continued closure of Fort Wilderness also means anyone with tickets to the popular Hoop Dee Doo Musical Review or Mickey’s Backyard BBQ will have to make alternate dinner plans Tuesday, as both events have been cancelled on Sept. 12.

Mouseketeers will be happy to hear, though, that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will take place as planned.

Hurricane Irma forced the shutdown of the Disney parks on Sunday. It was just the sixth shutdown in their 45-year history, but the second one in less than a year after Hurricane Matthew also forced the parks to close their gates last October.

Walt Disney World employs 73,000 people in the Orlando area and was visited by 20 million people last year.

