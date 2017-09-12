Travel
Day Three Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
Disney

Here’s What a Sad, Empty Disney World Looked Like During Hurricane Irma

Valentina Zarya
1:05 PM ET

Most of Disney World has reopened after Hurricane Irma, but what can visitors expect to see?

The amusement park shut down in its entirety on Sunday in expectation of the record-breaking storm, for only the sixth time in its 45-year history.

A few of the parks—Walt Disney World, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Disney's (dis) Hollywood Studios—have since reopened and are operating under normal hours on Tuesday, though the park notes “there may be modifications to some attractions and entertainment offerings.” (The water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, remain closed for now.)

Here are some images Disney's guests have posted on social media in the aftermath of the storm. Damages look minimal for the most part, but the park isn't exactly looking like "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

As the saying goes, however, there's always sunshine after the rain. Take this beautiful rainbow in the storm's aftermath as an example:

