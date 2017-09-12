Where To Get the Best Deals On the New iPhone 8, iPhone X

CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the new iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple is holding their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they are expected to unveil a new iPhone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple announced its new line of iPhones on Tuesday, and, within hours, the big wireless carriers started announcing deals for the hot new devices.

Apple and the carriers say they'll start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Sept.15 and deliver the new phones starting a week later on Sept. 22. But customers may have to wait days, or even weeks, longer to get their hands on some of the most popular new models and colors if supplies run short, as they often do. And the new premium iPhone X won't be available to order until Oct. 27 with deliveries starting on Nov. 3.

Without any special deal, such as for people who buy their phones at full price directly from Apple, the new iPhone 8 starts at $699 with 64 GB of storage and the larger screen iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799 also with 64 GB of storage. Apple increased the price of both phones slightly from its similar models in 2016. The iPhone X, when it finally arrives, will start at $999 with 64 GB.

So far, the carrier's deals are not nearly as rewarding as last year, when most offered a free iPhone 7 with the trade in of another recent model iPhone.

T-Mobile iPhone Deals

At T-Mobile, the company isn't offering a direct discount, but it says it will give a credit of up to $300 for iPhone buyers who trade in an iPhone 6 or newer model in good condition for any of the new iPhone models. The credit is paid out over 24 monthly installments. T-Mobile ( tmus ) is also giving three months of free service to customers who put a new cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 3 on their plan. After the free promotion, it's $10 per month.

AT&T iPhone Deals

AT&T ( t ) didn't immediately announce their offers on Tuesday for new iPhone buyers.

Verizon iPhone Deals

Verizon ( vz ) like T-Mobile, said it would give Apple ( aapl ) watch buyers three months of free service and then charge $10 a month. It planned to announce deals on the new iPhones later on Tuesday.

Sprint iPhone Deals

Sprint ( s ) CEO Marcelo Claure said on Twitter that the carrier would announce its best iPhone deals on Wednesday, adding "@sprint will have best #iPhone offer - GUARANTEED."