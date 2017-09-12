Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Kim Jong-unTrump on North Korea: “Sanctions Are Nothing Compared to What Ultimately Will Have to Happen”
President Trump And Ambassador Haley Host Members Of The UN Security Council
Most Powerful WomenHere’s What To Know About Edith Windsor, Who Helped Legalize Gay Marriage
New York City Pride 2017 - The March
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Martin ShkreliMartin Shkreli Is Really Sorry for Offering People $5,000 to Steal Hillary Clinton’s Hair
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli Jury To Start Deliberations In Fraud Trial
Change the World

Apple AirPower Will Change How You Charge Your iPhone and Apple Watch

Don Reisinger
6:07 PM ET

At the last minute, just when we thought there was nothing else for Apple to announce at its iPhone press event on Tuesday, the company gave a sneak peek of a new wireless charging pad it's working on.

Called the Apple AirPower, the new charging pad is designed to wirelessly charge the battery on the company's popular devices. Users plug in the AirPower pad and then place their devices on it to juice up their batteries.

According to Apple, the AirPower is compatible with Apple's newly announced iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. Additionally, AirPower can charge the new Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch, which was also unveiled on Tuesday, as well as Apple's wireless AirPods earbuds.

Rumors had been going around for months that Apple was planning wireless charging for its new iPhones, a first for the company's smartphone line. At its event on Tuesday, Apple said that the iPhone will use the Qi wireless charging standard, the most popular technology for wireless charging. A number of wireless charging accessories built by third-party device makers are already available using the standard that will work with Apple devices.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

It initially appeared that Apple (aapl) wouldn't offer its own wireless charging accessory, but at the end of its iPhone X discussion, the company unveiled the AirPower. Apple also showed how the AirPower could charge up to three devices simultaneously, and said that the iPhone can act as a gauge to display how much battery charge is left in each of its wireless devices.

But the critical AirPower details many users may care about are still unknown. Apple said only that the wireless charging accessory would be available next year some time and it didn't say how much it would cost. In a statement, Apple called its unveiling a "sneak peek," suggesting more details will be announced in the future.

For now, then, people who want wireless charging will need to stick to third-party accessories. Any device that uses the Qi wireless charging standard is compatible with Apple's hardware.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE