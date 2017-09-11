Tech
toshiba

Western Digital-Led Group Wins Bid for This Chip Giant

Reuters
7:05 PM ET

Toshiba has decided to sell its memory chip unit to a group led by Western Digital for about $18.29 billion, Japan's Nikkan Kogyo newspaper said, without citing sources.

The company plans to take a decision on Sept. 13 and make the decision official on Sept. 20, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the development.

Toshiba was still in discussions over the sale as of late Monday, sources told Reuters.

Western Digital, which jointly invests in Toshiba's key chip plant, has been at loggerheads with its partner over the auction of the key chip business.

