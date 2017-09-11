Autos
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AirportsThis Is When Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Will Reopen After Hurricane Irma
fort lauderdale reopen tuesday hurricane irma update
retirement savingsMore Than a Third of Entrepreneurs Are Making This Big Financial Mistake
Stressed businessman
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TwitterTwitter ‘Tweet-Storms’ May Soon Get a Lot Easier to Post
Illustrations Of Popular Mobile Apps And Social Media Sites
Tesla

Family of Tesla Driver Killed in Autopilot Crash Does Not Blame Car

Reuters
1:10 PM ET

The family of the driver of a Tesla Model S who was killed in a May 2016 crash while using the car's semi-autonomous driving system said on Monday the car was not to blame for the crash.

The statement from the family of Joshua Brown, released by a law firm, comes a day before the National Transportation Safety Board is set to hold a hearing in Washington and vote on the probable cause of the crash.

"We heard numerous times that the car killed our son. That is simply not the case," said the statement from the family, breaking its silence on the crash. "There was a small window of time when neither Joshua nor the Tesla features noticed the truck making the left-hand turn in front of the car."

"People die every day in car accidents," the statement said. "Change always comes with risks, and zero tolerance for deaths would totally stop innovation and improvements."

A spokeswoman for Tesla and a lawyer for the family, Jack Landskroner, have declined to say if the automaker has reached a legal settlement with the Brown family.

"Josh Brown was a friend to Tesla, and as his family articulated so eloquently, a passionate advocate for technology. Our thoughts are with the entire Brown family," the company said in a statement Monday.

The fatal incident raised questions about the safety of systems that can perform driving tasks for long stretches with little or no human intervention, but which cannot completely replace human drivers.

Brown was killed near Williston, Florida, when his Model S collided with a truck while it was engaged in the "Autopilot" mode.

In January, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it found no evidence of defects in the crash. NHTSA said Brown did not apply the brakes and his last action was to set the cruise control at 74 miles per hour (119 kph), less than two minutes before the crash - above the 65-mph speed limit.

In June, the NTSB said that during a 37-minute period of his final drive Brown had his hands on the wheel for just 25 seconds.

Tesla in September 2016 unveiled improvements in Autopilot, putting new limits on hands-off driving and other features that its chief executive officer said likely would have prevented the crash death.

The family noted Tesla's continued improvements to Autopilot and said it "takes solace and pride in the fact that our son is making such a positive impact on future highway safety."

NTSB could make policy recommendations but cannot order recalls or force regulatory changes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE