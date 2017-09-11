Term Sheet — Monday, September 11

THREE THINGS

Good morning, Term Sheet readers. Here are some things to keep an eye on today:

BYE BITCOIN: Another day, another blow to Bitcoin. Chinese authorities are planning to shut down local cryptocurrency exchanges. The ban will only apply to trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges, according to Bloomberg. News of the impending exchange ban had an immediate effect on Bitcoin's price — one Bitcoin traded at approximately $4,279 on Monday morning in Beijing, down 16% from its record on Sept. 1 .

Why is this a big deal? China accounts for about 23% of Bitcoin trades and is home to many of the world’s biggest Bitcoin miners. The move comes a week after China’s central bank banned initial coin offerings, categorizing them as “illegal fundraising” and lumping them in with pyramid schemes.

Read more at Fortune.

NEW LIST: Fortune released its annual 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list — which ranks publicly traded companies by three years’ growth in revenues, profits, and stock returns. Of course, Amazon & Facebook made the list, but the top three companies are pretty interesting: Natural Health Trends, Paycom Software, and LendingTree.

LendingTree, an online loan broker, has multiplied shareholders’ money 30 times, delivering annual returns of 47% since going public in 2008. Fortune’s Shawn Tully reports , “Its nine-year record ranks third among all companies with market caps that now exceed $2 billion, trailing most notably the 50.1% annual gains at Netflix.”

Browse the full list here.

HARASSMENT: Social Finance Inc , a San Francisco-based fintech company, is facing allegations of tolerating sexual harassment in the workplace. Nearly a dozen employees told The Wall Street Journal that some executives, including former SoFi CFO Nino Fanlo, engaged in or tolerated what they described as improper behavior toward women.

It’s the all-too familiar story about a company whose culture “veered out of control at times,” with executives breaking furniture and throwing telephones out of anger.

As Kristen Bellstrom put it in this morning’s Broadsheet , “Growth at all costs was one of the tenets that wreaked havoc at Uber, and it seems that SoFi may have fallen into the same trap. Companies that adhere to the ‘move fast and break things’ mindset would do well to remember that one of the things that can break is company culture—and the norms that protect employees from being harassed and abused.”

Read more.