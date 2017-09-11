Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Fastest Growing CompaniesLendingTree Is Booming, and Its Stock Soaring, As More Borrowers Shop Online
Doug Lebda and Lenny of Lending Tree
Change the WorldTim Cook on How Apple Champions the Environment, Education, and Health Care
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Is Churning Through Central Florida, Leaving a Trail of Destruction
Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma
Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy Wins an Emmy for Her ‘Spicey’ Spoofs of Former White House Spokesman

Reuters
6:24 AM ET

Melissa McCarthy won an Emmy on Sunday for her spoofs of former White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live in television sketches that went viral.

With slicked back hair and wearing ill-fitting suits, McCarthy played Spicer, whom she dubbed Spicey, as an enraged man who attacks the media, craves the praise of his boss, and rides a motorized speaker's podium.

Related

Film Review IT
Hollywood‘It’ Is a Hit, Breaking Box Office Records on Opening Weekend
Hollywood
‘It’ Is a Hit, Breaking Box Office Records on Opening Weekend

McCarthy on Sunday was named best guest actress in a comedy series for her impressions. The star of Bridesmaids and Mike & Molly was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles to accept the award.

Spicer quit his post as White House communications director in July after six months of stormy encounters with the media that, along with McCarthy's sketches, turned him into a figure of ridicule.

NBC's Saturday Night Live went into television's Emmy awards this year with 22 nominations, reflecting the renewed popularity of the satirical sketch show and its most-watched season in 23 years.

Alec Baldwin also is in the running next week for an Emmy for his impressions of U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, while the show's Kate McKinnon has been nominated for her roles as losing Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton and Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

On Sunday, "Saturday Night Live, which is broadcast on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (cmcsa), also picked up an Emmy for comedian Dave Chapelle's stint as guest actor and host.

Awards for the major Emmy categories, including best TV comedy and drama series, will be handed out on Sept.17 in a televised ceremony hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert.

On Sunday, Alexis Bledel, previously best known for Gilmore Girls, won her first Emmy for her guest role as the quiet but steely Ofglen in the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale.

"I've been looking for something like this for a long time. I didn't know it would be so amazing, but I'm grateful," Bledel said.

Gerald McCraney, who plays a doctor with a heart of gold on family drama series This Is Us, took home the Emmy for best guest actor in a drama.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE