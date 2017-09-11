Design
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Fastest Growing CompaniesLendingTree Is Booming, and Its Stock Soaring, As More Borrowers Shop Online
Doug Lebda and Lenny of Lending Tree
Change the WorldTim Cook on How Apple Champions the Environment, Education, and Health Care
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Saturday Night LiveMelissa McCarthy Wins an Emmy for Her ‘Spicey’ Spoofs of Former White House Spokesman
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
BRITAIN-SPAIN-ATTACK
A Union flag flies half-mast across from Westminster after the Barcelona terror attacks. Tolga Akmen - Getty Images
London

London’s Police Have a New Weapon for Stopping Suicide Truck Attacks

Rachel Lewis
5:43 AM ET

London's police have unveiled a spiked net that is designed to halt the rampage of vehicles being used in terrorist attacks.

Police announced on Sunday that the net uses tungsten steel spikes to pierce the vehicle's tyres and is then designed to get entangled in its wheels.

Police added that the net takes less than one minute to deploy and can stop and trap a vehicle that weighs up to 17-tons. It has already been used in Central London to protect a parade of Royal Navy personnel.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “The system is also designed to ensure that the vehicle skids in a straight line, significantly reducing risk to crowds and producing a well controlled stop after which officers can engage with the driver.

“When the equipment is deployed, signs are placed in front and behind the net site advising both road users and pedestrians that there are spikes on the road and to follow instructions provided by officers.”

The new defense is a response to a string of terror attacks across the European continent that involved terrorists ramming pedestrians with cars, trucks and vans. Barcelona, London, Stockholm and Nice have all been subject to such attacks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE