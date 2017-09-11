Accenture CEO: Who Have You Helped Today?

As much of the world struggles to deal with the effects of climate change, extreme weather and natural disaster, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet offers a timely reminde r that every day is an opportunity to help.

In her turn as an Include U instructor — our 30-day challenge on inclusive leadership — Sweet shared some of what she’s learned after spending the better part of a year encouraging Accenture employees to participate in candid conversations about race and their identities.

“Through our Building Bridges dialogues at Accenture, where we have brought together people from diverse backgrounds to have sometimes difficult conversations such as around race, I have experienced the power of storytelling to help people from diverse backgrounds understand each other,” she tells Fortune .

But to have those conversations, leaders need to consider the broader messages they send. It was that thinking that led the company to publish their workforce demographics for gender, ethnicity, disability, and military service. They were the first major consulting firm to do so, and remain a rarity — only 3% of Fortune 500 companies share their full diversity data .

“Transparency creates trust,” she says. And at Accenture's level, it resonates: Sweet runs a $16 billion business.

But Sweet also shared an emotional call to action, that stems from the openness and generosity that is part of her nature and a goal of her leadership.

For today’s challenge, Julie Sweet asks you to ask yourself one question: Who have I helped today?

