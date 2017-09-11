Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Fortune 500Apple’s iPhone 8 Launch Could Move These 7 Stocks
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
sex traffickingInternet Companies Don’t Want the Senate to Vote on This Bombshell Bill
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VolkswagenVolkswagen to ‘Electrify’ All 300 of Its Cars and SUVs by 2030
US-ECONOMY-AUTO
Hurricane Irma

13 Breathtaking Photos of Human Resilience in the Face of Hurricane Irma

Andrew Nusca
5:42 PM ET

There's nothing like a natural disaster to bring humanity together, and look no further than Hurricane Irma for evidence.

The catastrophic cyclone, officially a tropical storm as of this morning, quickly registered as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

Its long and winding path—much of it as a Category 5 storm with winds of up to 185 miles per hour—left plenty of destruction in its wake, from the tiny state of Antigua and Barbuda to the mainland United States. Homes were flooded, vehicles were inundated, trees ripped from roots, roofs ripped from shelters. Power to millions of people disappeared in a flash. States of emergency were widespread. Damages were estimated to be more than $200 billion.

Yet residents have already begun to rebuild.

Below you'll find a collection of photographs from many of the places where Irma wreaked havoc. From Saint Martin to South Beach, people supported each other to make it through the storm. Here's a brief glimpse.

Los Angeles Times

Peter Moodley wades through floodwater caused by the storm surge to assess the damage for himself, as the full effect of Hurricane Irma struck Miami, Fla., on Sept. 10, 2017. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images 

CUBA-HURRICANE-IRMA

A woman tries to rescue some food from her flooded house in downtown Havana on September 10, 2017. Abel Ernesto/AFP/Getty Images 

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

Ron Colby, age 70, leaves his flooded home after staying during Hurricane Irma. In a modest income area of Bonita Springs, Florida, floodwaters reached waist deep in some areas flooding homes and cars in the areas. Some residents returned on Monday to retrieve belongings. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images 

FRANCE-OVERSEAS-HURRICANE-IRMA-CARRIBEAN

A woman leaves after a distribution of bread in Marigot on September 11, 2017 on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images 

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

Hotel guests are served breakfast by lamplight as the power remains off at the Courtyard by Marriott one day after Hurricane Irma struck the state September 11, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Chip Somodevilla Getty Images 

French Caribbean Islands After The Passage Of Hurricane Irma

The French army preparing to leave for a water distribution at the airport of Saint Martin after the passage of Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Saint Martin, France. There is no more drinking water on the island. Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images 

Aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Cuba

A woman covers herself with a towel in front of damaged buildings in Punta Alegre, northern coast of Ciego de Avila province of Cuba, after Hurricane Irma passed through the area on September 11, 2017. Yander Zamora/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-OVERSEAS-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IRMA

People evacuated from the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, which was directly hit by Hurricane Irma, react as they walk after landing at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, on September 11, 2017. Almost 300 people were expected to arrive from Pointe-a-Pitre on the island of Guadeloupe aboard a military aircraft after their evacuation. Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images 

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

Fernando Oropeza walks up the stairs after taking his dog Simon out for a walk at a hotel on September 10, 2017 in Fort Myers, Florida. With businesses closed, thousands in shelters and a mandatory evacuation in coastal communities, the Fort Myers area prepared for a catastrophic storm. Spencer Platt/Getty Images 

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

A couple leave their flooded home the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. Spencer Platt/Getty Images 

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

A man walks into the wind as the passing Hurricane Irma brings wind and rain to downtown Miami, Fla., on Sept. 10, 2017. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images 

FRANCE-OVERSEAS-GUADELOUPE-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANE

A woman from Saint Martin talks to a red cross worker in a shelter after being evacuated to Guadeloupe, the French Caribbean island, in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 10, 2017, after Hurricane Irma passed. Helene Valenzuela/AFP/Getty Images 

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-HURRICANE-IRMA-CARRIBEAN

A mother comforts her child as they wait in front of Grand-Case Esperance airport entrance to leave Saint-Martin, on September 10, 2017 on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin after it was devastated by Hurricane Irma. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE