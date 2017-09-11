13 Breathtaking Photos of Human Resilience in the Face of Hurricane Irma

There's nothing like a natural disaster to bring humanity together, and look no further than Hurricane Irma for evidence.

The catastrophic cyclone, officially a tropical storm as of this morning, quickly registered as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

Its long and winding path—much of it as a Category 5 storm with winds of up to 185 miles per hour—left plenty of destruction in its wake, from the tiny state of Antigua and Barbuda to the mainland United States. Homes were flooded, vehicles were inundated, trees ripped from roots, roofs ripped from shelters. Power to millions of people disappeared in a flash . States of emergency were widespread. Damages were estimated to be more than $200 billion .

Yet residents have already begun to rebuild.

Below you'll find a collection of photographs from many of the places where Irma wreaked havoc. From Saint Martin to South Beach, people supported each other to make it through the storm. Here's a brief glimpse.