OneTime

This Is When Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Will Reopen After Hurricane Irma

Julia Zorthian
2:32 PM ET

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport near Miami is expected to reopen on Tuesday after Hurricane Irma halted flights throughout Florida.

The airport had initially cancelled all flights on Saturday and Sunday, when the state took the worst of Irma's rain and winds. Staff spent Monday assessing the damages and making repairs, and flights will resume on Tuesday at 4 a.m., the airport said on Twitter.

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International is among many Florida airports that remained closed on Monday. Miami International Airport sustained water damage across all of its terminals, and has yet to confirm when it will resume flights. Palm Beach International Airport will open for select Delta Air Lines flights on Monday and restore the rest of its service Tuesday.

Even as airports do reopen, it may take longer for full service to resume. The service FlightAware counted 9,483 flights to or from Florida that have already been cancelled since the end of last week, USA Today reports.

