Most Powerful Women

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Meg Whitman Joins Dropbox Board

Jonathan Vanian
2:59 PM ET

Meg Whitman has added a new corporate board seat to her resume.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO is now a member of Dropbox’s board of directors, the cloud storage company said Monday.

It was just a few weeks ago that Whitman was gunning to be the CEO of the embattled ride-sharing company Uber—despite saying several times that she didn’t want the role.

In July, Whitman stepped down the board of HP Inc. (hpq), the personal computer and printing sibling of HPE (hpe), leaving many analysts to wonder if her decision had something to do with Whitman possibly becoming Uber’s new CEO. Eventually, former Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi became Uber’s new leader.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Now, it appears Whitman traded her HP Inc. board slot for one at Dropbox, a company that is a close partner of HPE.

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston wrote in a blog post that last year in particular, he and Whitman’s relationship deepened when the online-file storage company worked with HPE to build its own data center infrastructure.

The data center build-out coincided with Dropbox’s 2016 decision to move the bulk of its infrastructure off of Amazon Web Services (amzn) in order to have more control over its internal technology and presumably save money on cloud computing bills.

“When I first met Meg in 2011, she immediately made an impression with her fly fishing analogies and her knack for cutting to the heart of what’s important,” Houston wrote. “I knew right away she was someone I wanted to learn from.”

Houston will need Whitman’s guidance and expertise as a public company executive as Dropbox reportedly readies itself for a possible IPO in the near future, according to a Reuters report in July.

Dropbox rival Box (box) went public in 2015, leaving many technology observers speculating when Dropbox would follow suit.

Whitman is also a board member of Procter & Gamble Co. and Teach for America. Other members of Dropbox’s board of directors include former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Paul Jacobs, the executive chairman and former CEO of Qualcomm.

