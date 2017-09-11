Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Small BusinessBikini Baristas Sue City for Bare-Skin Ban: ‘It’s About Women’s Rights’
Coffee cup on the table
AppleHere’s How Much Richer You’d Be if You Invested in the First iPhone
Key Speakers At The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane IrmaWeakening Hurricane Irma Put Pressure on Home Depot and Lowe’s Shares
Hurricane Irma preparation in Lady Lake
wonder woman

Here’s Who’ll Direct the ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

Reuters
4:13 PM ET

Patty Jenkins will return to direct the 2019 sequel to this year's hit superhero movie Wonder Woman, film trade publications said on Monday, after she became the highest-grossing female director in Hollywood history.

Jenkins, 46, will once again direct Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the titular superhero in Wonder Woman 2, scheduled for release on Dec. 13, 2019, publications including Variety and Hollywood Reporter said.

Movie studio Warner Bros did not comment on the news and has not given any further details on the sequel.

Wonder Woman, was the first standalone movie to star a female superhero since 2005's box office dud Elektra, and the first to be directed by a woman.

It rode to the top of the box office in June on a wave of good reviews and female empowerment, and with $816.4 million at the worldwide box office, it is now the second-biggest movie of the year after the live action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Jenkins overtook Phyllida Lloyd, who directed 2008's musical Mamma Mia!, for the title of highest-grossing female director.

Gadot's Wonder Woman will next be seen in November's superhero ensemble movie Justice League, alongside Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman.

Wonder Woman, the fourth film in Warner Bros' current iteration of DC Comics' cinematic franchise, helped boost profits for Warner Bros' parent company Time Warner.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE