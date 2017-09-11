Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
South ParkSouth Park’s New Game Gets More Difficult the Darker Your Character’s Skin Is
The Paley Center For Media Presents Special Retrospective Event Honoring 20 Seasons Of "South Park" - Arrivals
North KoreaThe Latest North Korea Sanctions Would Leave a Ton of Secret Money Untouched
NKOREA-POLITICS-KIM
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
RackspaceRackspace Is Buying This Rival to Expand Cloud Computing Options
Artifacts From September 11 Permeate Fabric Of New York City
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: An American flag t-shirt covered in ash and dust from the destroyed World Trade Center towers is seen at a media preview of the ?Elegy in the Dust: Sept. 11th and the Chelsea Jeans Memorial? exhibit at the New York Historical Society September 7, 2006 in New York City. The exhibit features racks of clothes covered in dust from the Chelsea Jeans store in Lower Manhattan that were preserved by owner David Cohen as a memorial. The fifth anniversary will be obsserved of the September 11. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama Getty Images
public health

Are Kids Exposed to 9/11 Dust Really At Risk for Heart Problems? Here’s What We Know

Sy Mukherjee
12:49 PM ET

A new study making the rounds Monday suggests that children who were exposed to dust in the wake of the September 11 attacks and the collapse of the World Trade Center twin tower buildings 16 years ago are at elevated risk for heart problems. So does 9/11 really continue to present a public health threat to these kids?

The group of researchers from the New York University School of Medicine, New York State Department of Health, and other public health institutions analyzed the effects that chemicals like perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs)—known chemical contaminants and carcinogens which are used to make certain materials stain-resistant or waterproof and which floated into homes as part of the massive post-9/11 dust cloud—had on people who lived in the area.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

One collection of study participants was born between September 11, 1993 and September 10, 2001, and were members of the official World Trade Center Health Registry (WTCHR); these people's health metrics were compared to a control group comprised of New York residents who lived or went to work/school too far from the dust (or who didn't participate in any rescue and recovery activities) to be eligible for that registry, which aims to track the short- and long-term health effects of September 11. Researchers then controlled for possible confounding factors—so the design of the analyzed groups is pretty sturdy, as far as observational studies go.

The results were striking. Participants who were exposed to the dust (and consequently to far higher levels of PFASs) showed higher levels of triglycerides, total cholesterol, and "bad" LDL cholesterol compared with the control group. In fact, LDL cholesterol levels were more than 11% higher in the WTCHR arm of the study. That could put the affected individuals at a higher risk for heart disease.

"This research adds to our knowledge of the physical health impacts in a large group of children exposed to the WTC disaster. Abnormal lipid levels in young adults might be an early marker of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases," wrote the authors, adding that these teenagers and young adults should be observed over the long term to better understand the health problems linked to the dust and PFASs.

Earlier research has also underscored September 11's dire health consequences. The list of WTC-related health conditions includes lung conditions like asthma and even cancers, and other studies have also suggested heart disease links. That's not to mention the continuing mental health toll, such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), wrought by the terrorist attacks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE