Leadership
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
include uInclude U Challenge Day 10: Go Directly To Jail
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Has Flooded the Streets of Central Miami
Los Angeles Times
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane Irma3 Million People Are Without Power in Florida Due to Hurricane Irma
Los Angeles Times
U.S. infrastructure

Most Americans Would Increase Taxes and Tolls to Fund Roads

Reuters
Sep 10, 2017

Nearly three-quarters of Americans are willing to pay increased taxes or tolls to fund roads and other transportation infrastructure, according to a survey from HNTB Corp. to be released on Monday that was seen by Reuters.

The number rises to 84% if those tax and toll hikes are mandated by law to be spent only on the infrastructure projects for which they were intended, the survey found.

"People are willing to pay higher taxes and tolls if they knew that the money was going to pay for transportation," said Kevin Hoeflich, chairman of toll services at HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm that designs such projects. "They've seen ... funding get diverted to other areas and not where they expected."

At the polls in November, voters in Illinois and New Jersey approved measures that require new revenues from transportation-related fees and taxes to be used exclusively for transportation projects.

The gas tax hike in New Jersey was unpopular and took years to pass, coming only as part of a compromise that also cut sales taxes after Governor Chris Christie halted construction projects when the state's transportation fund ran dry.

The United States is in the midst of a huge infrastructure backlog. The nation is set to fall $1.44 trillion short of what it needs to spend on infrastructure through the next decade, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) said last year.

HNTB's survey found that 73% of respondents support public-private partnerships as a way to maintain and build new transportation assets.

Eight in 10 Americans also support adding tolls to existing highways, the survey showed.

Russel Research conducted the poll of 1,027 Americans over 18 years old between July 14 and July 16. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.

The willingness to pay is driven largely by the desire to avoid congestion and save time. Survey respondents would pay $1.70 on average to use an express lane if it would save 15 to 30 minutes of travel time, HNTB said.

In January, Reuters released a poll just as President Donald Trump took office promising a $1 trillion infrastructure program that has yet to materialize.

The respondents to that poll, however, expressed little interest in paying for that program, with 51% saying they did not want higher taxes as a result.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE