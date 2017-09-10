Travel
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
U.S. infrastructureMost Americans Would Increase Taxes and Tolls to Fund Roads
Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma
include uInclude U Challenge Day 10: Go Directly To Jail
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Has Flooded the Streets of Central Miami
Los Angeles Times
An aerial view of the jets on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Miami International Airport Jeff Greenberg UIG via Getty Images
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma Updates: American Airlines Won’t Fly to Miami Until Tuesday

Reuters
Sep 10, 2017

American Airlines Group Inc (aal) will not resume commercial flights at its Miami International Airport hub on Monday but may operate flights to bring in staff and supplies.

The airline said earlier on Sunday it planned to begin limited operations on Monday after 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), but reversed course after the Miami airport said it would remain closed on Monday. The airport may reopen on Tuesday but it did not confirm the plans.

"American now plans to resume limited operations when the airport reopens," the airline said, noting federal agencies must assess whether the airport can reopen.

The Fort Worth-based airline canceled all flights at the Miami airport starting on Friday evening in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, along with flights at three other south Florida airports. All American flights remain canceled through Monday at 12 other Florida airports, as well as Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE