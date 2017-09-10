American Airlines Group Inc ( aal ) will not resume commercial flights at its Miami International Airport hub on Monday but may operate flights to bring in staff and supplies.

The airline said earlier on Sunday it planned to begin limited operations on Monday after 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), but reversed course after the Miami airport said it would remain closed on Monday. The airport may reopen on Tuesday but it did not confirm the plans.

"American now plans to resume limited operations when the airport reopens," the airline said, noting federal agencies must assess whether the airport can reopen.

The Fort Worth-based airline canceled all flights at the Miami airport starting on Friday evening in anticipation of Hurricane Irma , along with flights at three other south Florida airports. All American flights remain canceled through Monday at 12 other Florida airports, as well as Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.