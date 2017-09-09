Senator Orrin Hatch Honors and Mourns the Snapchat Hot Dog

On Friday afternoon, a young conservative writer noticed that Snapchat’s mega-popular “dancing hotdog” filter seemed to have disappeared from the app. Her tweet was noticed by a much more prominent conservative – Utah Senator Orrin Hatch.

He will be missed. We will always be grateful for his service as a brand ambassador for Utah's pork industry. 🌭 https://t.co/iHxPom5DIh - Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 8, 2017

May he R.I.P. and cont. to inspire as the industry has created over 1.2K jobs in rural Utah https://t.co/gDExcaacGB pic.twitter.com/kPWXcan6iW - Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 8, 2017

Other users are also reporting the beloved augmented-reality hotdog is M.I.A., but we’ve reached out to the Snapchat ( snap ) to see if this is just a wild rumor.

WHERE TF IS THE HOTDOG SNAPCHAT - Beaugie Wonderland (@bupord) September 9, 2017

Senator Hatch (or, more likely, his much younger social media interns) has used Twitter to stump for processed meat products before, including peppering PETA’s account with images of the Senator eating bacon .

Snapchat's dancing hot dog became a cultural sensation earlier this summer, generating much-needed public attention as disappointing earnings and user growth began driving down the social media platform’s stock.

The hot dog generated a reported 1.5 billion views – though Senator Hatch might wish the money that helped bring it to the world had been spent a bit differently.