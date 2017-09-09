Apple’s iPhone 8 Rumors Ramp Up Ahead of Big Unveiling

Amid the countdown to Apple unveiling new iPhones next week, rumors about those phones are ramping up.

There have been reports that Apple may be forced to delay the shipping of its rumored iPhone 8 due to manufacturing problems. Apple is also reportedly considering ditching the fingerprint sensor in iPhones since 2013 for a face scanner that lets users verify their identities and access data without pressing a button. There's even a possibility of Apple selling the smartphone for a bit less than the $1,000 price tag predicted many earlier reports.

But even with all that iPhone talk, Apple ( aapl ) news this week included some other interesting tidbits, including reports that the company has signed a cheaper music-licensing deal with Warner Music Group, along with reports that it's considering buying the James Bond movie franchise.

This is Fortune ’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week . Here's last week's roundup .

Quick Hits

Apple has a secret exercise lab near to its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters where it's analyzing human physiology .

The month-long Apple Music Festival concert series that Apple has hosted for the last decade has been shuttered .

Apple has reportedly signed a deal with Warner Music that will reduce its licensing fees on the label's music catalog .

One more thing... Want to see where Apple will hold its big iPhone unveiling ? Check out this latest drone footage.