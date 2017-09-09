Apple’s iPhone 8 Rumors Ramp Up Ahead of Big Unveiling

Amid the countdown to Apple unveiling new iPhones next week, rumors about those phones are ramping up.
There have been reports that Apple may be forced to delay the shipping of its rumored iPhone 8 due to manufacturing problems. Apple is also reportedly considering ditching the fingerprint sensor in iPhones since 2013 for a face scanner that lets users verify their identities and access data without pressing a button. There's even a possibility of Apple selling the smartphone for a bit less than the $1,000 price tag predicted many earlier reports.
But even with all that iPhone talk, Apple (aapl) news this week included some other interesting tidbits, including reports that the company has signed a cheaper music-licensing deal with Warner Music Group, along with reports that it's considering buying the James Bond movie franchise.
This is Fortune’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. Here's last week's roundup.
- Apple's iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, but it may hit store shelves later in the year than expected, according to the Wall Street Journal. Apple was hit by manufacturing problems, according to the report, that could ultimately lead to shipping delays and push back the phone's availability until October. A separate report from tech site TechCrunch cited its own sources that also said Apple's iPhone 8 is facing manufacturing delays. The stakes are high for Apple's big handset.
- For months, we've been hearing rumors that the iPhone 8 may come with a virtual fingerprint sensor that would live inside the smartphone's screen and would let users access phone data and make mobile payments via Apple Pay. But a new report this week said Apple has decided to nix the fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 8 and will instead include a face scanner.
- Some reports this year have said Apple will sell the iPhone 8 for up to $1,400. But in a note to investors this week, UBS analyst Steven Milunovich predicted Apple would sell one iPhone 8 model for $900 and another for just under $1,000. The cheaper model would have less internal storage than the higher-end version, according to the analyst.
- Apple will sell the iPhone 8 in three colors this year, according to Apple-watcher Benjamin Geskin. He tweeted this week that Apple's iPhone 8 would come in silver, black, and a new "blush gold." The blush gold version looks a bit darker than the gold Apple already offers with its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The black and silver colors are already available with the iPhone 7 line.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said he is "deeply dismayed" by President Donald Trump's decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, that gave children of undocumented immigrants a reprieve from deportation. He said that 250 Apple workers "may soon find themselves cast out of the only country they've ever called home." He added that Apple would help those employees, as well as their families.
- Apple is bidding for the distribution rights for the James Bond movie franchise, The Hollywood Reporter reported this week. If Apple wins the bid, the company will have the rights to the franchise and will be able to produce new films in the series. The franchise is rumored to be worth $2 billion to $5 billion.
Quick Hits
- Apple has a secret exercise lab near to its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters where it's analyzing human physiology.
- The month-long Apple Music Festival concert series that Apple has hosted for the last decade has been shuttered.
- Apple has reportedly signed a deal with Warner Music that will reduce its licensing fees on the label's music catalog.
One more thing...Want to see where Apple will hold its big iPhone unveiling? Check out this latest drone footage.