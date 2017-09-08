Leadership
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Apple iPhone 8Apple is Relying on its Biggest Competitor for the OLED Displays on the New iPhone
Inside A Retail Location As Apple Watch Nike+ Goes On Sale
CybersecurityEquifax Executives Sold Shares Before Data Breach Was Made Public
Online Crime
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Royal Caribbean CruisesRoyal Caribbean Is Using a Cruise Ship to Evacuate Employees from Miami Ahead of Hurricane Irma
Cruise ship Vision of the Seas
Trump's travel ban

Trump’s Amended Travel Ban ‘Unreasonable,’ Appeals Court Rules

David Meyer
5:00 AM ET

Donald Trump's travel ban took a fresh hit Thursday when the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said there was no reason to shut out the close extended family of people already in the U.S.

In June, the Supreme Court partially reinstated the controversial ban against travellers from six Muslim-majority countries—Syria, Sudan, Iran, Yemen, Libya and Somalia—allowing the administration to keep out people with no "credible claim of a bona fide relationship" with someone already in the U.S.. Crucially, it referred to people with a "close familial relationship."

With that vague guideline, the Trump administration said it would only allow in people from the affected countries who could prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling who was already in the U.S. That meant grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, fiancées, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law were still shut out.

A few weeks later, Hawaii-based district judge Derrick Watson ruled in favor of that state, which wanted the visa criteria to be expanded to include those other close extended family relationships. In response, the government filed an appeal—leading to Thursday's opinion.

The opinion, made by circuit judges Michael Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez, upheld Watson's ruling, saying the government had "unreasonably" interpreted the Supreme Court's words.

"It is clear that the Supreme Court’s use of 'close familial relationship[s]' meant that the Court wanted to exclude individuals who have no connection with the United States or have remote familial relationships that would not qualify as 'bona fide,'" the judges said.

"Stated simply, the Government does not offer a persuasive explanation for why a mother-in-law is clearly a bona fide relationship, in the Supreme Court’s prior reasoning, but a grandparent, grandchild, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, or cousin is not."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE