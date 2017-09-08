Leadership
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
UberUber Is Facing an FBI Investigation Over Software Tracking Lyft Drivers
Uber CEO Kalanick Relinquishes Power After Investor Mutiny
AppleHow Wireless Charging Could Work on Apple’s iPhone 8
Wireless Charger for smartphone
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma: Mandatory Evacuations Announced For Cities South of Lake Okeechobee, Florida
MIAMI, FL- SEPTEMBER 7: The National Hurricane Center's Acting Director Dr. Ed Rappaport is seen during a televised interview at the National Weather Service's facility in Miami September 7, 2017 where they track and predict Hurricane Irma's advance
Martin Shkreli

Prosecutors Want Martin Shkreli Jailed After Hillary Clinton Hair ‘Threat’

Lucinda Shen
8:32 AM ET

Earlier this week, "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli offered $5,000 to anyone who brought him a hair from one-time Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Now federal prosecutors want to lock him up.

Related

MIAMI, FL- SEPTEMBER 7: The National Hurricane Center's Acting Director Dr. Ed Rappaport is seen during a televised interview at the National Weather Service's facility in Miami September 7, 2017 where they track and predict Hurricane Irma's advance
Hurricane IrmaAs Hurricane Irma Nears, Florida Announces Mandatory Evacuations for Parts of Palm Beach County
Hurricane Irma
As Hurricane Irma Nears, Florida Announces Mandatory Evacuations for Parts of Palm Beach County

According to a Thursday filing with the Eastern District of New York, the 34-year-old former hedge funder wrote on Facebook Monday: "The Clinton Foundation is willing to KILL to protect its secrets. So on HRC's book tour, try to grab a hair from her... Will pay $5,000 per hair obtained."

The pharmaceutical executive—made famous for hiking the price of a drug used by HIV/AIDS patients by over 5,000% in 2015—later said the post was "satire" and eventually deleted it, the prosecutors said.

The post nonetheless led the U.S. Secret Service to launch an investigation and expend "significant additional resources to ensure Secretary Clinton's protection," the filing stated. Clinton is expected to begin her book tour Sept. 12.

To prosecutors, the post was part of an "escalating pattern of threats and harassment" that signaled Shkreli was indeed a "danger to his community." They asked that Shkreli's $5 million bail be revoked.

They noted that Shkreli previously was banned from Twitter for allegedly harassing the Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca in January.

The letter comes ahead of the Sept. 14 hearing on Shkreli's bail.

Shkreli has not shied away from the limelight since he was found guilty of defrauding a group of hedge fund investors in August. He has offered to sell his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album on eBay and, in another Facebook post, the former hedge funder linked to a friend's eBay auction of a fidget spinner that once belonged to Shkreli. The price of that spinner has steadily risen to over $14,000.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE