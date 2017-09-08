Hurricane Irma Already Destroyed One Trump Mansion. Now Mar-a-Lago Is Being Evacuated

Hurricane Irma seems dead set on targeting Donald Trump's properties.

After destroying "Le Chateau des Palmiers," Trump's 11-bedroom mansion located on the Caribbean island of St. Martin (as well as Richard Branson's home on his private island ), the storm has South Florida in its crosshairs. And the president's seaside resort, Mar-a-Lago, has been ordered to evacuate as Irma approaches.

Mar-a-Lago isn't Trump's only South Florida holding, though. Sixty miles south of the resort, on Sunny Isles Beach, Trump owns three 45-story luxury condo towers, collectively known as Trump Towers, Sunny Isles. Floor plans for apartments in the buildings range from 1,435 square feet to 2,558 square feet, with prices on units currently for sale reaching as high as $3 million.

Trump also owns a golf course in the Miami area. Trump National Doral Miami is an 800 acre estate with four courses, a spa, pools, and dining.

What does that mean in terms of hard dollars? "Le Chateau des Palmiers" is for sale for $16.9 million (down from its original $28 million asking price). Mar-a-Lago is valued at $200 million. The overall value of Trump Towers, Sunny Isles couldn't be determined. And Trump National Doral had a 2016 market value of roughly $92 million , but in 2014 Trump reportedly completed $250 million in renovations to the resort.

Hurricane Irma, which is now a Category 4 storm, has killed at least 14 people after tearing through the Caribbean, including Barbuda and Turks & Caicos . It's currently expected to hit Florida early Sunday morning.