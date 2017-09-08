Leadership
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Hits Bahamas and Cuba, Tracking Toward Florida Next
Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma
On LeadingEmerson Electric CEO: It’s Time for Tax Reform
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Activision BlizzardActivision Blizzard to Open an E-Sports Arena in This City
Paris Games Week 2016 : Day One At Porte de Versailles In Paris
Commentary
raceAhead

Five Breaking News Haikus

Ellen McGirt
3:01 PM ET

1.

‘Chuck and Nancy’ sound

like a sweet folk duo, not

Oval Office sharks

2.

Praying for relief

from angry winds, Irma’s hot

breath, writ large and vast

3.

Well…actually…

Sharapova is kinda

‘Stoppable.’ Ya feel?

4.

Michael Bennett takes

no knee to power, and he

has friends. Lots of them.

5.

Every day’s a Trek:

Phasers on stun, beam up love.

Live long and prosper

Wishing everyone in Irma’s path the best possible outcome, followed by real relief.

On Point

IncludeU30 Day 8: Get vulnerable, says Starbucks CEO

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson gets real about authentic leadership, at a time when the company is making a serious investment in diverse hires and in low-income neighborhoods. Johnson, who spends a great deal of time in the field, says he’s learned to be a better leader by getting vulnerable. “The way I describe it — it's where you learn to listen with your heart, and from that, it makes you much more aware of the human experience which leads to empathy and compassion for others,” he says. It's really good.

Fortune

Ava Duvernay and her many FIRSTS

 Time's new project features women who are changing the world (the full list can be found here). I started with this profile of Ava DuVernay, who was an adorable child of a matriarchal family long before she became the first black woman to direct a film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. “I think I’m not the first woman capable of directing a $100 million dollar picture,” she begins. “It’s just the time I happen to be here.” And, in a patriarchal film system, built by men for men, “it comes down to who gets to tell the story.”

[bs-link link="http://time.com/collection/firsts/4899130/ava-duvernay-firsts/"source="Time"]

Five former presidents join forces for Harvey victims

The five men, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, launched the One America Appeal yesterday, encouraging people to donate towards recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. "People are hurting down here," former President George W. Bush, a Texan, said in the campaign’s video. "But as one Texan put it we've got more love in Texas than water." President Trump later tweeted his support of the campaign.

Fortune

Job alert: Vimeo is looking for a director of people and inclusion

Please click and share with anyone who is job-hunting. Even if you’re not looking for a new position, the job requirements are instructive. They include: Tracking and reporting employee behaviors, continuously assessing employee climate, creating new inclusion programs, and ensuring equity in compensation. Also, this: “Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues, and conduct thorough investigations that are well-documented.” Inclusion is real work, y’all.

Greenhouse

The Woke Leader

Michael Bennett’s is not here for this

Last month, LVPD officers detained Michael Bennet as he ran to safety after what sounded like gun shots at a hotel casino. On Wednesday, Bennett accused them of using excessive force. Read his very clear-headed account of the incident here, which he posted on Twitter. The LVPD union responded with a pointed letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell, asking that he open an investigation into Bennett’s accusation. “While the NFL may condone Bennett’s disrespect for our American Flag and everything it symbolizes, we hope the League will not ignore Bennett’s false accusation against our police officers.” The NFL is standing by Bennett, and new questions are being raised about the officers' conduct.

Sports Illustrated

An in-flight magazine mistakenly identified Lupita Nyong’o as being from “Wakanda”

Wakanda exists only in the imaginations of comic book fans since it's the mythical kingdom that is home to Marvel’s Black Panther superhero. Although Nyong’o will be starring in the long-awaited film version of the popular comic, she is from a real place: Born to diplomat parents in Mexico City, and raised partly in the real country of Kenya. The gaffe occurred in the British Airways’ in-flight magazine, which published a photo montage of stars they believe will make a 2018 best-dressed list. Okay.

Quartz

Steve Harvey on regrets: He has a few

The busy mogul – he has six shows, has authored four books, has his own clothing line, plus a syndicated radio show – speaks candidly about some of his recent missteps. One was a leaked memo, in which he comes across as a harsh and imperious boss (an image counter to the accessible good guy he presents as on the air waves). And the other was when he met with then president-elect Trump, after the Obama transition team extended an invitation. “I was being called names that I've never been called: Uncle Tom. A coon. A sellout. Because I went to see this man?!”

Hollywood Reporter

Quote

I’m gonna tell you when I realized I was black, when I realized that people looked at me differently for being black: My mother took me and my godbrother shopping — we went to a nice little neighborhood — and on the way back we stopped at this candy store. She let me and my godbrother walk in — it was a predominantly white neighborhood — and when we walked in we were getting chips and candy and this little white kid was going ‘b-l-a-c-k, b-l-a-c-k.’ And I felt a little hurt. I was like, ‘Yeah, I am black.’ I had to be about 8 years old, and I guess that’s the moment I realized that some people looked at me different for being black. 

—Common

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE