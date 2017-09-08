Five Breaking News Haikus

1.
‘Chuck and Nancy’ sound
like a sweet folk duo, not
Oval Office sharks
2.
Praying for relief
from angry winds, Irma’s hot
breath, writ large and vast
3.
Well…actually…
Sharapova is kinda
‘Stoppable.’ Ya feel?
4.
Michael Bennett takes
no knee to power, and he
has friends. Lots of them.
5.
Every day’s a Trek:
Phasers on stun, beam up love.
Live long and prosper
Wishing everyone in Irma’s path the best possible outcome, followed by real relief.
On Point
IncludeU30 Day 8: Get vulnerable, says Starbucks CEO
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson gets real about authentic leadership, at a time when the company is making a serious investment in diverse hires and in low-income neighborhoods. Johnson, who spends a great deal of time in the field, says he’s learned to be a better leader by getting vulnerable. “The way I describe it — it's where you learn to listen with your heart, and from that, it makes you much more aware of the human experience which leads to empathy and compassion for others,” he says. It's really good.
Ava Duvernay and her many FIRSTS
Time's new project features women who are changing the world (the full list can be found here). I started with this profile of Ava DuVernay, who was an adorable child of a matriarchal family long before she became the first black woman to direct a film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. “I think I’m not the first woman capable of directing a $100 million dollar picture,” she begins. “It’s just the time I happen to be here.” And, in a patriarchal film system, built by men for men, “it comes down to who gets to tell the story.”
Five former presidents join forces for Harvey victims
The five men, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, launched the One America Appeal yesterday, encouraging people to donate towards recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. "People are hurting down here," former President George W. Bush, a Texan, said in the campaign’s video. "But as one Texan put it we've got more love in Texas than water." President Trump later tweeted his support of the campaign.
Job alert: Vimeo is looking for a director of people and inclusion
Please click and share with anyone who is job-hunting. Even if you’re not looking for a new position, the job requirements are instructive. They include: Tracking and reporting employee behaviors, continuously assessing employee climate, creating new inclusion programs, and ensuring equity in compensation. Also, this: “Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues, and conduct thorough investigations that are well-documented.” Inclusion is real work, y’all.
The Woke Leader
Michael Bennett’s is not here for this
Last month, LVPD officers detained Michael Bennet as he ran to safety after what sounded like gun shots at a hotel casino. On Wednesday, Bennett accused them of using excessive force. Read his very clear-headed account of the incident here, which he posted on Twitter. The LVPD union responded with a pointed letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell, asking that he open an investigation into Bennett’s accusation. “While the NFL may condone Bennett’s disrespect for our American Flag and everything it symbolizes, we hope the League will not ignore Bennett’s false accusation against our police officers.” The NFL is standing by Bennett, and new questions are being raised about the officers' conduct.
An in-flight magazine mistakenly identified Lupita Nyong’o as being from “Wakanda”
Wakanda exists only in the imaginations of comic book fans since it's the mythical kingdom that is home to Marvel’s Black Panther superhero. Although Nyong’o will be starring in the long-awaited film version of the popular comic, she is from a real place: Born to diplomat parents in Mexico City, and raised partly in the real country of Kenya. The gaffe occurred in the British Airways’ in-flight magazine, which published a photo montage of stars they believe will make a 2018 best-dressed list. Okay.
Steve Harvey on regrets: He has a few
The busy mogul – he has six shows, has authored four books, has his own clothing line, plus a syndicated radio show – speaks candidly about some of his recent missteps. One was a leaked memo, in which he comes across as a harsh and imperious boss (an image counter to the accessible good guy he presents as on the air waves). And the other was when he met with then president-elect Trump, after the Obama transition team extended an invitation. “I was being called names that I've never been called: Uncle Tom. A coon. A sellout. Because I went to see this man?!”
Quote
I’m gonna tell you when I realized I was black, when I realized that people looked at me differently for being black: My mother took me and my godbrother shopping — we went to a nice little neighborhood — and on the way back we stopped at this candy store. She let me and my godbrother walk in — it was a predominantly white neighborhood — and when we walked in we were getting chips and candy and this little white kid was going ‘b-l-a-c-k, b-l-a-c-k.’ And I felt a little hurt. I was like, ‘Yeah, I am black.’ I had to be about 8 years old, and I guess that’s the moment I realized that some people looked at me different for being black.
—Common