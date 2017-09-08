Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

IncludeU30 Day 8: Get vulnerable, says Starbucks CEO

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson gets real about authentic leadership, at a time when the company is making a serious investment in diverse hires and in low-income neighborhoods. Johnson, who spends a great deal of time in the field, says he’s learned to be a better leader by getting vulnerable. “The way I describe it — it's where you learn to listen with your heart, and from that, it makes you much more aware of the human experience which leads to empathy and compassion for others,” he says. It's really good.

Ava Duvernay and her many FIRSTS

Time's new project features women who are changing the world (the full list can be found here ). I started with this profile of Ava DuVernay, who was an adorable child of a matriarchal family long before she became the first black woman to direct a film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. “I think I’m not the first woman capable of directing a $100 million dollar picture,” she begins. “It’s just the time I happen to be here.” And, in a patriarchal film system, built by men for men, “it comes down to who gets to tell the story.”

Five former presidents join forces for Harvey victims

The five men, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, launched the One America Appeal yesterday, encouraging people to donate towards recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. "People are hurting down here," former President George W. Bush, a Texan, said in the campaign’s video. "But as one Texan put it we've got more love in Texas than water." President Trump later tweeted his support of the campaign.

Job alert: Vimeo is looking for a director of people and inclusion

Please click and share with anyone who is job-hunting. Even if you’re not looking for a new position, the job requirements are instructive. They include: Tracking and reporting employee behaviors, continuously assessing employee climate, creating new inclusion programs, and ensuring equity in compensation. Also, this: “Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues, and conduct thorough investigations that are well-documented.” Inclusion is real work, y’all.

