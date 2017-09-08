Irma Bears Down on Florida – CEO Daily, Friday 8th September

Good morning.

Hurricane Irma was downgraded this morning to a category 4 storm , but is still packing 155 mile-an hour-winds, and leading to mass evacuations in South Florida.

The storm’s size, and the fact that its path could run straight up the Florida peninsula, have the potential to cause enormous damage in the state. Credit Suisse said yesterday it could cause $125 billion in damage – and perhaps double that if it hits Miami. That could bump Hurricane Harvey - which some were saying would be the most expensive in U.S. history with a potential cost of $190 billion – quickly out of the record books. Here’s a list of the 10 costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S. in the past, which shows how these costs are escalating.

Meanwhile, Richard Branson survived Irma in his wine cellar on privately owned Necker Island, and emerged to blog about it .

If you are looking for something to read while riding out the storm this weekend, I’d recommend Erika Fry’s in-depth look at the efforts Levi Strauss is making to improve the well-being of workers in its supply chain. The story is in the September issue of Fortune magazine, which features our annual Change the World list, and is being published online this morning.

You also might spend some time watching the fabulous series of interviews TIME published yesterday, called Firsts , with women who were first to break through the gender barrier in a variety of fields. It includes interviews with Mary Barra , Ursula Burns and Janet Yellen .

News below and – weather permitting – enjoy the weekend.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@fortune.com