Watch Taylor Swift Talk to Her Cat, Eat Cookie Dough, and Beat Up Andy Samberg

You can now witness a "day in the life" of Taylor Swift—through her scripted commercial for AT&T ( t ) .

On Thursday, the provider released an ad for Taylor Swift NOW, which, according to its website , is a video catalog "packed with never-seen Taylor videos," and promises fans "an inside look at [Swift's] life, and unique content spanning her entire career."

The nearly two-minute ad starts off with the pop star in the recording studio, but then digresses into various distractions (mostly in the form of food).

Halfway through the video, Swift runs into comedian Andy Samberg, and the two launch into an “unbelievable choreographed fight sequence” that ends with the singer kicking the Saturday Night Live star through a wall.

Swift tweeted about her experience filming the ad Thursday afternoon: "Such a taxing day when they're like 'eat some cookie dough' and you're like 'ok I'll make this sacrifice for my art'"

Swift's newest single, " Look What You Made Me Do" was released at the end of August and has already smashed numerous records. On its first day on Spotify, the song was streamed roughly 8 million times—more listens than any other song has racked up in a single day. As of Thursday afternoon, that Spotify number had grown to 79.2 million, while the video has been streamed 255 million times on Vevo.

Her new album, Reputation , is scheduled for release on Nov. 10th.