Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
EQUIFAXEquifax Hackers Steal Personal Details of Up to 143 Million People
Photography‘I Saw It While Skydiving’: The Story Behind the Viral Eagle Creek Fire Golf Photo
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
J. CrewAnother Top Designer Just Left J.Crew as Part of the Brand’s Sorely Needed Overhaul
A customer walks into a clothing retailer J.Crew store in Manhattan, New York
Have to check my updates no matter where I am
PeopleImages Getty Images
PETA

PETA Thinks Vegan Poop Could Help Save Lives

Emily Price
4:36 PM ET

Would you donate your poop to those in need? While the idea seems a little crazy, people who suffer from debilitating gastrointestinal infections can often be helped by the introduction of a healthy person’s fecal matter into their gut. The bacteria-laced feces, which is typically injected in pill form, can help rebalance the microbiome and jump start a patient’s recovery.

As a result, two stool banks in the U.S. are collecting and analyzing feces in order to turn it into possible treatments.

As it turns out, PETA thinks that vegans have the best poop out there, so much so that it suggested that vegans head out and donate the “gold standard” of fecal transplants.

“Even vegan poop can make the world a better place, and if you’re vegan, PETA wants you to donate yours to someone who may greatly benefit from that gift,” reads the blog post. “Once people beat their serious stomach complaints and experience the health and mood benefits of vegan stool, they’ll surely want to go vegan themselves.”

There’s just one problem: Vegan poop isn’t necessarily the best out there.

Popular Science notes that while OpenBiome (one of the company's doing all this poop collection) issued a statement thanking for PETA for using its platform to solicit donations, its own research doesn’t indicate that vegan feces is any better than anyone else’s. The relationship between diet and microbial health (which has been connected to everything from metabolism to mood), is complex. At the moment, we don't know much about how a vegan diet impacts gut health.

Vegan or not, if you're feeling inspired you can learn more about donating your poop on Open Biome and AdvancingBio's websites. You might even have found your second job. The Washington Post notes that professional poopers can make up to $13,000 a year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE