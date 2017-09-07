Travel
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma Has Destroyed This Famous Airport

Rachel Lewis
10:00 AM ET

As Hurricane Irma barreled through the Caribbean on Wednesday and Thursday, it severely damaged one of the world's most famous airports.

Pictures show that the Category 5 storm has wreaked havoc on the Princess Juliana International Airport on the island of St. Martin. The furniture and equipment of the airport terminal appeared to be soaked and smashed, with debris strewn across the runway and on the buildings.

Sunset Beach, St MaartenA commercial airline landing at the Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten. Adam Mukamal - Getty Images 

Irma made landfall on St. Martin early on Wednesday, causing flooding, high winds and power loss.

The airport is famous for its runway, which in close proximity to the beach means people can stand and feel the thrust of the planes taking off and landing. A New Zealand woman died in July from head injuries resulting from being thrown backwards by the blast.

