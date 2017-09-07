Fortune’s Change the World List, Reese Witherspoon’s White Privilege, Hillary Clinton’s Book

“My comfort level came in learning how to think like a man and to behave like a lady.”

“You have this one moment in time to be fully who you are. That’s what I’ve decided to do, and I got rewarded for it.”

“I always tell them the same thing: go to work early, leave late when all your work is completed, and do your homework.”

“I think a lot less about breaking down his door or shattering his ceiling—more about building my own house.”

"I don’t think women need to do anything other than what they’re doing right now, and that’s moving forward, moving to the forefront, moving into the areas where men have largely held captive. We’re coming.”

• FIRSTS. Today, our sister publication Time (Time and Fortune are both owned by the same parent company, Time Inc.) unveiled Time Firsts, a multimedia project featuring interviews with 46 groundbreaking women. A tremendous, company-wide effort, the project includes interviews with pioneering athletes, scientists, lawmakers, entertainers and entrepreneurs. A few of our favorite moments from the interviews below:

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

• Change is (for) good. Fortune 's annual Change the World list is out and features number of female-led companies. The businesses doing their part—and more—to make the world a better place include IBM (CEO Ginni Rometty), 23andMe (CEO Anne Wojcicki), Ant Financial (CEO Lucy Peng), and CH2M Hill (CEO Jacqueline Hinman). Fortune

• Roz joins the 'Bux. Rosalind Brewer, the former CEO of Sam's Club (Walmart's wholesale business), will be joining Starbucks as COO. She is the first woman and first African-American to hold such a high position at Starbucks. While not the chief executive job Roz's fans had been waiting for , this is welcome news in a year in which there is not a single black female CEO on the Fortune 500 list. Fortune

• Ivanka's extra credit. Ivanka Trump held an off-the-record meeting with conservative activists to sell them on her idea of expanding the child tax credit. Trump would like to see the child tax credit double from its current level of $1,000 annually to at least $2,000—with the extra money going back to taxpayers by reducing their payroll taxes. While the sit-down was reportedly a "cordial affair," there's one very big obstacle to convincing conservatives to sign on to the proposal: cost. Politico

• Hill talks Bill. In her upcoming memoir What Happened , Hillary Clinton doesn't solely focus on the 2016 election. She also writes extensively about her marriage to Bill Clinton: "There were times that I was deeply unsure about whether our marriage could or should survive...But on those days, I asked myself the questions that mattered to me: Do I still love him? And can I still be in this marriage without becoming unrecognizable to myself—twisted by anger, resentment, or remoteness? The answers were always yes." Fortune

• Fenty dominates NYFW. New York Fashion Week begins today, and while a number of designers have opted out of the shows this season, one unlikely newcomer is filling the void: Rihanna. She's expected to dominate the week-long event, first with the introduction of her first makeup line (Fenty Beauty), the Fenty Puma show, and finally with what The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman calls "the most buzzed-about blowout party of the week." New York Times

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Penny Pritzker , who served as the Secretary of Commerce under President Obama, has joined the board of drone solutions company Measure. Susan Keating , president and CEO of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, will be the next CEO of WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation, a global organization of women board members. Heather Tookes , Yale School of Management Professor of Finance, has been added to Ariel Investments' board. Linda Crawford , a Salesforce veteran, is joining mobile software company Helpshift as CEO.