Tech
Search
Hurricane IrmaA Delta Pilot Flew Right Through Hurricane Irma—And Every Single Passenger Is Safe
US-TRAVEL-DELTA-PASSENGERS
IntelNFL Opener to Highlight Intel’s Latest Virtual Reality Wizardry
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
foreign exchange marketsMario Draghi Isn’t the Man to Push the Dollar Off a Cliff
SalesForce

How Companies Can Avoid Being Disrupted

Verne Kopytoff
10:11 AM ET

Leading a technology business today isn’t easy. Innovation and changing markets can upend companies faster than ever.

To avoid some of the inevitable turbulence and emerge as winners, executives must encourage diversity, imbue employees with a greater purpose, and embrace failure (at least, in reasonable doses).

“I’ve failed many times in my career,” said Jimmy Wales, co-founder of online encyclopedia Wikipedia and currently working on news startup WikiTribune. “If I never fail again, it’s probably that I’m not doing anything interesting.”

Managing disruption, a buzzword that is repeated like a mantra in the tech industry these days, was the focus of a panel in May at the Dreamforce conference in London, hosted by business software giant Salesforce. In the end, there are no easy answers to the problem that is reflected in everything from Uber’s struggle to graduate from adolescence into adulthood—as reflected by a series of scandals and management shakeups— to the proliferation of fake news.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“I’m a strong believer that disruption will anyhow occur one way or another,” said Neelie Kroes, a former Dutch politician who also served as European Commissioner for Digital Agenda. “We can make up our minds—are we using it or are we taken by disruption? I’m a strong believer in staying in the driver’s seat. “

For more watch the video below:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE