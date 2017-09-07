Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TwitterTwitter to Brief Congress on Possible Russia-Backed Ads
AppleApple Might Have Signed a Cheaper Music Deal With Warner
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenBetsy DeVos Just Rescinded Title IX Protection for Sexual Assault Survivors. Here’s Why That Means.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To House Appropriations Committee On Education Dept. Budget
Star Wars

Disney Shares Dip Amid Announcement Marvel and Star Wars Will Join Standalone Streaming Service

Reuters
1:18 PM ET

Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Thursday the company's earnings per share for this year will roughly be in line with a year ago, dragging down shares of media stocks.

Iger also said Disney's streaming service would exclusively feature movies from blockbuster franchise Star Wars and Marvel films such as Avengers and Iron Man.

Related

TwitterTwitter to Brief Congress on Possible Russia-Backed Ads
Twitter
Twitter to Brief Congress on Possible Russia-Backed Ads

Disney earned $5.72 per share in fiscal 2016. Analysts are expecting the company to earn $5.88 this year, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of the company fell nearly 3% (dis) to a 10-month low, dragging down CBS (cbs) and Twenty-First Century Fox (fox), 3% and 4%, respectively.

Media companies are struggling as viewers migrate to streaming options offered by Netflix (nflx), leaving behind traditional pay-TV packages.

Disney said last month it would launch its own streaming service and stop providing new movies to Netflix starting in 2019.

The company previously did not disclose the distribution plan for the films from superhero studio Marvel and Star Wars producer Lucasfilm after the deal with Netflix ends in 2018.

Iger made the comments at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE