Change the World – CEO Daily, Thursday 7th September

Good morning.

This morning Fortune releases its third annual Change the World list, which highlights 56 companies that are making measurable progress addressing important social problems—not as charity or “corporate social responsibility,” but rather as a core part of their business strategy.

We started this list two years ago—in partnership with the Shared Value Initiative—because we saw a steadily increasing number of big companies making moves in this direction, including companies as diverse as Unilever, Marriott, and Salesforce. Capitalism, of course, has always had its social benefits—a billion people around the globe can thank it for pulling them out of poverty over the last quarter century. But the companies on this list were doing something different. They were making a conscious effort to harness the profit motive to address some of the most intractable issues the world faces.

Why? In some cases, it was because they saw opportunity where others saw problems. In other cases—Chobani, for instance—their actions reflected a particular passion of the CEO. In almost every case, leaders of these companies say their efforts have helped them attract talented young millennials who want to work for companies doing good in the world. Unilever’s Paul Polman told Fortune Editor-in-Chief Cliff Leaf that 1.8 million people applied for jobs at his company last year, not because they have a passion for soap and mayonnaise, but because of the company’s determined focus on sustainability.

Some cynics will scoff at names on this list. There’s J.P. Morgan Chase —what about the London Whale?— or Apple —what about long hours for Chinese workers? We’re not saying these companies operate under a halo of unmitigated goodness, nor are we vouching for their every action. All we are doing is shining a spotlight on the fact that each has made measurable progress addressing a societal problem with an innovative business program. And that’s worth celebrating.

Take a look and decide for yourself—you can read the list here . At a time when government seems unable to address even the most obvious and pressing problems, efforts like this by the private sector are more important than ever.

We’ll be feting companies on the Change the World list at Fortune’s CEO Initiative—a gathering of CEOs who are focused on strategies to address social problems—in New York on September 25. You can learn more about the initiative here .

News below.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@fortune.com