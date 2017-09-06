Yesterday in how-is-this-not-already-illegal news, the British government indicated that it's considering legislation to ban "upskirting," the intrusive practice of taking surreptitious photos, usually of women, usually in crowded areas like buses or trains.
Justice Secretary David Lidington said he's getting legal counsel on whether upskirting can be added to the Sexual Offences Act of 2003. Consideration of the proposal comes after outcry from a 25-year-old woman named Gina Martin, who was left with no legal recourse when a man took a photo up her skirt at a festival in Hyde Park earlier this year.
She said the police officers she reported the incident to were friendly enough, but told her that they could not press charges against the man because he had "done nothing illegal."
“[T]he reaction was as bad as what that creepy man did to me—young women are not protected by the law when they ask for help," Martin told the Evening Standard.
So Martin took matters into her own hands, starting a petition to ban upskirting. It received some 63,000 signatures, including that of Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon, who publicized his support of Martin's efforts. "I was proud to sign up to the campaign," he said.
Martin, for her part, says women are too often encouraged "to brush off" incidents like hers because "it's not a massive deal." She chose to defy that advice. "[I]t’s harassment," she says of acts like upskirting, "and it’s happening all the time."
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
Ace advice
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, actress Meghan Markle talked publicly for the first time about her relationship with Prince Harry and the sometimes racist attention it's triggered. In learning how to deal with such scrutiny, Markle has turned to friend Serena Williams for advice. The tennis star's tip? "You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide."
A Bey-chelor's degree
The University of Copenhagen is now offering a course called "Beyoncé, Gender and Race." Professor Erik Steinskog says the class will examine the pop star's lyrics, videos, and performances with a special focus on sexuality, gender, and race. "One of the goals is to introduce black feminist thought, which is not very well known in Scandinavia," he said. The Danish school is actually not the first university to teach the lessons embedded in Beyonce's art.
Advantage, Sada
Sada Nahimana made an early exit from the juniors tournament at the U.S. Open this year, but her appearance there was itself a victory since the 16-year-old has struggled to find adequate competition at home in Burundi. Her trip to New York was sponsored by the International Tennis Federation’s Grand Slam Development Fund that gives players around the world more opportunities to compete. In addition to introducing Nahimana to the world, the sport has served a distraction from war at home. “I’m myself when I play tennis," she says. "Tennis is just my life.”
THE AMERICAS
Defending DACA
The Trump administration yesterday rescinded the DACA program that protects young immigrants—commonly referred to as "Dreamers"—who came to the U.S. illegally as children. The business community unleashed swift backlash against the decision. One notable response is expected today when Emerson Collective, Laurene Powell Jobs' investing and philanthropic organization, runs its first-ever political ad, blasting the White House's move with a TV spot that quotes former president Ronald Reagan.
Over it
Bloomberg has a deep dive into the sex discrimination lawsuit a female partner filed against storied law firm Chadbourne & Parke. Such claims are rare in the legal profession; suing was once considered professional suicide. But more women have come forward in the wake of the Chadbourne case. “Studies find that male lawyers are two to five times more likely to become partner than female lawyers,” Stanford professor Deborah Rhode told Bloomberg. “I think a lot of women lawyers are fed up.”
No place at the...hospital
A concerning trend has emerged in rural America with 54% of such counties lacking a hospital where a woman can give birth. That's up from 45% in 2004. The disappearance of these hospitals is to due to the facilities' own financial struggles and the dynamics of obstetrics services. The departments are often first to get cut since they often don't make money; plus, some communities have such low birth volume that they don't warrant a full-time obstetrician.
ASIA-PACIFIC
Decision maker
On the campaign trail, New Zealand Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern has promised to decriminalize abortion if her party wins this month's general election. The procedure is a crime in New Zealand with few exceptions. "This is about everyone being able to make their own decision," she said. Rival Bill English, the current prime minister, said the existing law is “broadly satisfactory."
All in the delivery
Ri Chun Hee is considered a national hero in North Korea. The 74-year-old has for years announced Pyongyang's major events in her signature pink hanbok and with her trademark gusto. She technically retired in 2012 but returns frequently for big news, like the nation's sixth nuclear test on Sunday. Her long tenure is rare in the era of Kim Jong Un, who's purged party and military officials from his father's regime.
PARTING WORDS
"I see the irony of making an apology in a ball gown.”
—Louise Linton, addressing—yet again—her now infamous Instagram rant.