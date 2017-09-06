If you’re traveling on Ryanair, you won’t be able to get away with those two carry-on bags anymore.

The low-cost airline announced that, beginning November 1, only priority boarding customers will be allowed two carry-ons. Priority boarding will cost five pounds (approximately $6.50) at time of booking or six pounds if added up to an hour before take-off. Regular customers will still be allowed two bags, but the larger wheelie bag will need to be checked at the gate—free of charge.

Read: How These European Airlines Are Offering Such Cheap Flights

Ryanair explained that the change was being implemented as “ too many customers ” were taking advantage of the two free carry-on bags. With passenger numbers reaching 97% capacity in August, there was “not enough overhead cabin space for this volume of carry-on bags, which is causing boarding/flight delays,” the airline explained .

Read: $99 International Flights Are Coming to Four More U.S. Cities

The airline will also reduce the cost of checked bags and increase the maximum weight allowed. Starting November 1, a checked bag will cost 25 pounds ($32.50) as opposed to 35 pounds ($45.50), and the weight limit will be increased from 15 kg (33 lbs.) to 20 kg (44 lbs.). Ryanair hopes that the change will encourage more travelers to check larger bags, thereby reducing delays and improving the customer experience.