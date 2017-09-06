Entertainment
Search
Hurricane IrmaRichard Branson Is Riding Out Hurricane Irma in His Wine Cellar
&lt;&gt; on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
OracleOracle Breaks With Tech Industry on Online Human Trafficking Bill
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
E-commerce warsHome Depot Taps Up Google Home for Voice Ordering
Inside A Home Depot Inc. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Martin Shkreli

Martin Shkreli Is Holding His Wu-Tang Album Hostage on eBay

Emily Price
2:30 PM ET

Remember that one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album? The band only made a single copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, and auctioned it off for $2 million. Unfortunately for Wu-Tang fans, it was sold to Martin Shkreli. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Shkreli is the "pharma bro" who infamously raised the price of life-saving drugs by 5,000%,

Shkreli was so widely hated that when he was indicated on federal charges of security fraud, they had to excuse more than 200 potential jurors from his trial. Even the Wu-tang Clan hates him. Now he’s trying to sell the album, but (true to form) in the most obnoxious way possible: by holding it for ransom on eBay.

In the listing, Shkreli notes that he has “not carefully listened” to the double-CD album, which also comes with “a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere.” If you place the winning offer (as of this writing, the bid price was more than $180,000), he’ll pay for up to $25,000 to “ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.” If that sounds like a lot of red tape for a few CDs, get ready for this: He might not even sell it.

According to the listing, Shkreli might cancel the sale at any time, and might “break this album in frustration.” So, buyer beware?

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE