Martin Shkreli Is Holding His Wu-Tang Album Hostage on eBay

Remember that one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album ? The band only made a single copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin , and auctioned it off for $2 million. Unfortunately for Wu-Tang fans, it was sold to Martin Shkreli. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Shkreli is the "pharma bro" who infamously raised the price of life-saving drugs by 5,000%,

Shkreli was so widely hated that when he was indicated on federal charges of security fraud, they had to excuse more than 200 potential jurors from his trial. Even the Wu-tang Clan hates him . Now he’s trying to sell the album, but (true to form) in the most obnoxious way possible: by holding it for ransom on eBay .

In the listing, Shkreli notes that he has “not carefully listened” to the double-CD album, which also comes with “a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere.” If you place the winning offer (as of this writing, the bid price was more than $180,000), he’ll pay for up to $25,000 to “ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.” If that sounds like a lot of red tape for a few CDs, get ready for this: He might not even sell it.

According to the listing, Shkreli might cancel the sale at any time, and might “break this album in frustration.” So, buyer beware?