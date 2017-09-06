Apple is said to be working on a new iPhone that could come with a new color.

The tech giant will offer a silver, black, and "blush gold" version of its iPhone this year, a well-known Apple-watcher known as Benjamin Geskin tweeted on Tuesday. Geskin, whose tweet was earlier reported on by CNET, included pictures of a SIM tray, which houses a small card allowing users to make calls on specific cellular networks, in the blush gold color as proof.

Apple is rumored to be planning three new iPhones this year , including two that will deliver small updates over last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. They could be known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. A third version, which has been called the iPhone 8 and iPhone Edition in the rumor mill, could offer several new features, including an all-glass design and wireless charging. Its screen might also cover its face, leaving no room for a physical home button , according to report. In its place, Apple is rumored to be planning a facial-scanning feature.

The actual colors Apple ( aapl ) might offer in the new iPhone 8 has been something industry watchers have been guessing at. With a new design and new material, it's unknown whether Apple can keep all five of the color options it has now: Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. If Geskin is correct, Apple has opted for the black and silver, but will for the first time offer its "blush" version of gold.

#iPhone8 SIM Card Tray



“Blush” Gold

Silver

Black pic.twitter.com/TuCXeh4sby - Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017

It's hard to tell from the Geskin images exactly what shade of gold the "blush" option will have. It appears that the color is a bit more on the bronze side than the company's existing gold.

Still, the images and the prediction should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt. Apple is notoriously secretive and wouldn't reveal any details on its upcoming smartphones less than a week ahead of their planned unveiling on September 12 . And because the images only show SIM trays, it's impossible to know whether they're really designed for Apple's next iPhone or were faked to look like the real thing.

Apple did not respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.