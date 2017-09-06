Tech
Search
StarbucksStarbucks Has Recruited the Former CEO of Sam’s Club to Run Its Operations
Fortune Most Powerful Women - New York Dinner
Apple iPhone 8Why You’ll Probably Give in and Buy the iPhone 8
Inside A Retail Location As Apple Watch Nike+ Goes On Sale
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
T-MobileFree Netflix Coming for T-Mobile Unlimited Family Plan Subscribers
Apple

Apple’s iPhone 8 Might Replace Rose Gold With ‘Blush Gold’

Don Reisinger
11:21 AM ET

Apple is said to be working on a new iPhone that could come with a new color.

The tech giant will offer a silver, black, and "blush gold" version of its iPhone this year, a well-known Apple-watcher known as Benjamin Geskin tweeted on Tuesday. Geskin, whose tweet was earlier reported on by CNET, included pictures of a SIM tray, which houses a small card allowing users to make calls on specific cellular networks, in the blush gold color as proof.

Related

T-MobileFree Netflix Coming for T-Mobile Unlimited Family Plan Subscribers
T-Mobile
Free Netflix Coming for T-Mobile Unlimited Family Plan Subscribers

Apple is rumored to be planning three new iPhones this year, including two that will deliver small updates over last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. They could be known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. A third version, which has been called the iPhone 8 and iPhone Edition in the rumor mill, could offer several new features, including an all-glass design and wireless charging. Its screen might also cover its face, leaving no room for a physical home button, according to report. In its place, Apple is rumored to be planning a facial-scanning feature.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The actual colors Apple (aapl) might offer in the new iPhone 8 has been something industry watchers have been guessing at. With a new design and new material, it's unknown whether Apple can keep all five of the color options it has now: Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. If Geskin is correct, Apple has opted for the black and silver, but will for the first time offer its "blush" version of gold.

It's hard to tell from the Geskin images exactly what shade of gold the "blush" option will have. It appears that the color is a bit more on the bronze side than the company's existing gold.

Still, the images and the prediction should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt. Apple is notoriously secretive and wouldn't reveal any details on its upcoming smartphones less than a week ahead of their planned unveiling on September 12. And because the images only show SIM trays, it's impossible to know whether they're really designed for Apple's next iPhone or were faked to look like the real thing.

Apple did not respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE