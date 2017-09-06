How to Get Hurricane Irma Alerts on Your Phone

A little more than a week after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma has already ravaged parts of the Caribbean and seems to be on course for the Southeast U.S.

In anticipation of its arrival, people are being evacuated in coastal Florida while others further away are keeping a close eye on what is one of the most powerful hurricanes in history.

To help people stay safe and get updates about the storm, Fortune has compiled the following roundup of apps and social media services that can be used to track Irma. We will update this list as time goes on.

AccuWeather

Arguably one of the most useful mobile weather apps , AccuWeather sends users a notification whenever there's an emergency based on their location. It also provides real-time updates about the hurricane's location and radar imagery.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service doesn't have a dedicated app, per se, but it will send you the latest weather information via text message. To get those updates, text WEATHER to 38470 and the National Weather Service will take it from there.

Weather & Hurricane Tracker

The Weather Channel has a free Android app called the Weather & Hurricane Tracker that comes with interactive maps that let you see where storms are headed. You can also get real-time radar and set real-time weather alerts so you can be sure to get the latest updates. A similar version from The Weather Channel called Storm Radar is available to iPhone and iPad owners.

National Hurricane Center Atlantic Ops

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has a Twitter account called NHC Atlantic Ops that provides regular updates about the status of hurricanes across the Atlantic Ocean. It's a great account to follow for up-to-the-moment information about any hurricane's movement.

U.S. National Weather Service Facebook Page

The National Weather Service operates a Facebook page where it typically provides insightful weather information. But the organization's Facebook page is also a great place to learn the latest and see where Hurricane Irma and others are headed.