Hurricane Irma Could Hit Mar-a-Lago and These Other Trump Properties

As president, Donald Trump is keeping an eye on the potentially devastating effects of Hurricane Irma. But he has a very personal interest in the storm as well.

Four Trump properties, including his preferred retreat Mar-a-Lago, are in the possible path of the storm, which could cost Trump tens, perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars.

The property at most immediate risk is "Le Chateau des Palmiers," Trump's Caribbean Mansion. The 11-bedroom gated estate , owned through a trust to avoid conflicts during his presidency, is located on St. Martin, which is currently being devastated by Irma.

The property is for sale with an original asking price of $28 million. (That price was recently cut to $16.9 million .) Trump has said he rents the mansion out as it awaits a buyer.

Florida is the real concern, though. The storm currently appears to have South Florida in its crosshairs (though the cone of uncertainty is still fairly wide). Should Irma slam into the Miami area, several Trump properties are at risk.

Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, is a $200 million retreat that Trump operates as a private club and spa. In 2015, he made $15.6 million from the resort, a number that has likely skyrocketed in 2017 after his frequent visits to the property as president. (Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago for less than $10 million in 1985.)

Sixty miles south of Mar-a-Lago, on Sunny Isles Beach, Trump owns three 45-story luxury condo towers, collectively known as Trump Towers, Sunny Isles. Floor plans for apartments in the buildings range from 1,435 square feet to 2,558 square feet, with prices on units currently for sale reaching as high as $3 million

Trump also owns a golf course in the Miami area. Trump National Doral Miami is an 800-acre estate with four golf courses, a spa, pools and dining. That property had a 2016 market value of roughly $92 million , but in 2014 Trump reportedly completed $250 million in renovations to the resort.