At least seven international cruises have been cancelled and five re-routed over concerns of the impact of Hurricane Irma.
Norweigan Cruise Line (nclh) cited the "safety of our guests and crew" in their decision to cancel two cruises that were due to depart on September 8 and 9. The company has also been forced to re-route two cruise ships that are now due to reach Miami on September 8 and 9.
Carnival (cuk) has also cancelled two cruises that were due to depart on September 7 and 8, citing similar concerns over safety. "We are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and are keeping our ships at a safe distance from the storm," the company earlier said on Twitter.
Royal Caribbean International (rcl) has also cancelled three cruises and delayed the departure of another.
The National Hurricane Center have said that Irma is a "potentially catastrophic storm." It is currently threatening the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Florida officials have ordered evacuations.