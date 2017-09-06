At least seven international cruises have been cancelled and five re-routed over concerns of the impact of Hurricane Irma .

Norweigan Cruise Line ( nclh ) cited the "safety of our guests and crew" in their decision to cancel two cruises that were due to depart on September 8 and 9. The company has also been forced to re-route two cruise ships that are now due to reach Miami on September 8 and 9.

Carnival ( cuk ) has also cancelled two cruises that were due to depart on September 7 and 8, citing similar concerns over safety. "We are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and are keeping our ships at a safe distance from the storm," the company earlier said on Twitter.

Royal Caribbean International ( rcl ) has also cancelled three cruises and delayed the departure of another.

The National Hurricane Center have said that Irma is a "potentially catastrophic storm." It is currently threatening the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Florida officials have ordered evacuations.