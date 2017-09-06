International
Search
John DeereJohn Deere is Paying $305 Million for This Silicon Valley Company
Consumer Confidence Out Of Sync With U.S. Stock Gains Since '09
Hurricane IrmaThe Gulf’s Hurricane Katia and the Atlantic’s Jose Intensify as Irma Crushes the Caribbean
Hurricane Irma a record Category 5 storm churns across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane IrmaHow to Get Hurricane Irma Alerts on Your Phone
Hurricane Irma a record Category 5 storm churns across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma Has Basically Destroyed This Caribbean Island

Alana Abramson
Sep 06, 2017

Hurricane Irma has nearly destroyed the tiny Caribbean Island of Barbuda, the island's Prime Minister said Wednesday.

"I'm of the view that as it stands now Barbuda is barely habitable," Gaston Brown, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda told ABS Television/Radio.

Hurricane Irma swept into the northeastern Caribbean island early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reports. The island's population is just 1,800.

Brown estimated that 95% of the homes on the island had sustained some form of damage from the Hurricane, a level of destruction he deemed "unprecedented." The cost of reparations, he estimated, could be as high as $150 million.

"It is just a total devastation" he said. "Barbuda right now is literally a rubble. We have to raise a significant amount of resources now to rebuild Barbuda and to restore it to normalcy."

Although Irma only struck the island this week, another storm, Hurricane Jose, is threatening further disruption to the region. Jose is expected to develop into a hurricane this coming weekend, but its path is still unclear, according to the Weather Channel.

"If we have yet another storm coming in a matter of days we will have to make special arrangements to evacuate all of Barbuda and bring them over here [to Antigua] until we can restore some level of normalcy," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE