The Ledger
Search
OneTime‘We’ve Only Scratched the Surface.’ Sports E-Commerce Firm Fanatics Closes $1 Billion Funding Round
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son Presents First-Quarter Earnings
GapGap Inc Is Closing 200 Stores but Opening 270 New Ones
The Gap, Banana Republic, And Old Navy Stores Ahead Of Gap Inc. Earning Figures
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NetflixHow Advertising Could Be Roku’s Growth Engine
Operations Inside A Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Location Ahead Of Black Friday
The Ledger

Meet Hoot, the Debit Card Just for Millennials

Jeff John Roberts
9:07 AM ET

Millennials don't do banking like everyone else. That's why they want a special debit card that comes with personal touches like customized photos and AI-driven features to help them save more.

This is the vision, anyways, behind a new financial product called Hoot that launched on Wednesday morning and trying to shake up the world of payment cards.

While Hoot behaves just like any other debit card, it contains several features that set it apart. The most notable of these is a small screen that is tethered by Bluetooth to the owner's smartphone and a companion app.

This pairing of the card and the phone allows the user to transpose a picture of themselves (or their dog or anything else) onto the card. The Hoot card also contains a physical button that, when pressed, will reveal the user's bank balance, spending habits and financial tips.

Related

MEXICO-DENMARK-PORT
BlockchainMaersk and Microsoft Tested a Blockchain for Shipping Insurance
Blockchain
Maersk and Microsoft Tested a Blockchain for Shipping Insurance

Taken together, the Hoot cards creates the same sort of personalization options that millennials have long craved with apps and smartphones. Whether it will catch on is another question.

The challenge facing the Hoot card is a daunting one for two reasons. First, it's not obvious that anyone wants a personalized, Bluetooth debit card. Secondly, a series of other startups—most notably Coin and its all-in-one credit card—have tried to shake up the existing card regime and stumbled badly.

The CEO of Qvivr, a Khosla Ventures-backed company that launched Hoot, thinks though this time will be different, though. In an interview with Fortune, Ashutosh Dhodapkar says millennial attitudes to banking make the timing just right for the product.

Dhodapkar points to a surprising statistic that most millennials use debit cards as their primary payment mechanism, and that 63% of them don't own a credit card. He attributes this behavior to the generation's general mistrust of the banking industry in the wake of the financial crisis and new regulations that restrict the marketing of credit cards to young people.

Qvivr, which was founded in 2014 with a vision for an all-in-one credit and debit card, also hopes the combination of savings tools and the ability to personalize the Hoot card with photos will give it a special cachet among young consumers. Here's a GIF showing the different displays that can be seen on a Hoot card:

The saving tools that comes with Hoot resemble those found in popular apps like Mint and Betterment: They show spending breakdowns, and let the user know if they're dropping a higher-than-usual amount in categories like dining. Meanwhile, the Hoot card also lets the user add notes to transactions such as "lunch with Emilio" and so on. Here is a look at Hoot's dashboard:

According to Dhodapkar, Hoot stands out from the other apps because portions of this spending can appear right on the tethered debit card, and because the company offers artificial intelligence tools to make it easier to save and track spending.

As for making money, Qvivr will collect the small interchange fees as other cards. The company also plans to sell inexpensive digital "stickers" to help users customize their cards.

For its operations, Qvivr is partnering with payment giant Mastercard and with an undisclosed bank that is handling the backend compliance and regulatory issues.

This is part of Fortune’s new initiative, The Ledger, a trusted news source at the intersection of tech and finance. For more on The Ledger, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE