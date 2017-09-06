Hillary Clinton Knows You Think Her Marriage to Bill Is ‘Just a Marriage on Paper.’ Here’s Her Response

Hillary Clinton's new book doesn't just deal with what happened in the 2016 presidential election — it also delves into her personal life.

The memoir — aptly titled What Happened — is set for release next week, but CNN obtained an early copy. Clinton writes extensively about her daughter Chelsea , her mother, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton. "She describes her marriage as one with 'many, many more happy days than sad or angry ones' and confronts all the worst public assumptions about the relationship," the network reports, including the perception that their marriage is "just a marriage on paper now."

She challenges that assumption with a quirky personal anecdote:

"He is reading this over my shoulder in our kitchen with our dogs underfoot and in a minute he will reorganize our bookshelves for the millionth time ... but I don't mind because he really loves to organize those bookshelves."

Clinton also directly addresses her husband's infidelity, and the ups and downs of their relationship: